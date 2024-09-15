While it appears that the popular ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ television host Frank Edoho lost his relevance after the show was retired, he has evolved to become even better and more mysterious.

The game show, which was based on the original British version, known casually as “Millionaire” and popularly called “WWTBAM” in the literature space, aired for over 13 years.

It ran from 8 October 2004 until 25 June 2017, before it went on an indefinite break after its primary sponsor, MTN, pulled out. It made a brief comeback between 2022 and 2023 before it stopped again.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls Edoho, who hosted the game show for 13 years and became famous for his presentation skills and wits.

Following his exit from the spotlight, the 52-year-old not until recently has maintained a seemingly low profile in his career despite having the platform to showcase his other ventures and skills.

In December 2023, Mr Edoho made headlines when he was appointed the brand ambassador for Diplomat Oral Care.

However, appearing on the latest edition of YouTube show ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ with Adebayo Abidemi, popularly known as Isbae U, Mr Edoho revealed what he has been up to lately, acknowledging that WWTBAM, as it’s popularly called, is the least of his achievements.

“Of everything I do, ’Who wants to be a millionaire’ is the least. I am a director, a cinematographer, and a Blackmagic design-certified colourist. I learnt that during the pandemic. I am the foremost interior design photographer in Nigeria.

“I do voiceover, I do presentations. In terms of production, I produced NIMASA this week as I was the producer for two and a half years,” he said in the show aired on YouTube on 14 September.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Mr Edoho has faced misconceptions, with many assuming the TV game show is the centrepiece of his career.

However, he dismissed this notion, saying, “WWTBAM is just something I do to show people I can present. But there are many other things I do, like hosting events.”

Highlighting his extensive career, Mr Edoho added, “I just returned from Las Vegas a month ago, where I attended the CERA Award.

“They picked me up in a limousine from the airport, hosted the event, stayed two days, and then flew back home. I’ve been hosting events for the past two decades. Anybody that says WWTBAM is the main thing I do is ignorant.”

Mr Edoho appears to have a much more diverse and active career than many realised.

Before the nearly five-year break from being WWTBAM host, Mr Edoho negotiated to become more than just an anchor for the TV game show, which everyone would agree is a wise decision to level up.

However, the presenter left the show on 2 September 2017 because of a breakdown in the contract negotiation. But the show came back briefly between 2002 and 2023.

He said, “I wasn’t fired. I left because I was negotiating to be something bigger in that ecosystem, but our negotiations came to a deadlock, so I left for five years.”

