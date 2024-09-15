Davido’s manager’s engagement

Davido’s famous manager, Asa Asika, proposed to his girlfriend, Leona Adesanya. The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker’s manager announced it on his Instagram page.

“Locked in with Leo! Mr & Mrs Asika,” he wrote.

His fiancée also shared the news on her Instagram page, captioning it, “I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend in the whole wide world.”

Asika’s engagement came a few months after his boss, Davido, married his wife, Chioma Rowland, in an elaborate ceremony at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Rema’s first N50 million

During an interview on Breakfast Club, Singer Rema said that he didn’t let the excitement overwhelm him when he earned his first N50 million.

The Edo-born singer noted that he used the money to show appreciation to his loved ones, especially his mother and the church.

He revealed that he bought a car for his mother and musical instruments for a church, demonstrating his gratitude and commitment to giving back.

The 24-year-old gained recognition with his 2019 song ‘Dumebi’ and achieved international fame with his 2022 single ‘Calm Down’.

Kate Henshaw’s fan’s N35 million request

Actress Kate Henshaw, on her X page, called out a fan who requested N35 million from her.

Kate, who questioned why anyone would ask her for such money, argued that people not financially capable of affording their desires should defer them until they have the means to do so.

She tweeted: “There must be a thought process that goes through people’s minds that I can’t fathom. How do you send a DM to someone and ask for N35 million? How? Why? If you can’t afford what you want, why not wait till you can or defer till you have saved enough? Stop it! Just stop!”

The 53-year-old began acting in 1993 when auditioned for the lead role in the movie ‘When the Sun Sets’.

Ronaldo’s 1 billion social media followers

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo announced on his Facebook page that he had surpassed 1 billion followers across all his social media accounts.

The Portuguese has over 639 million Instagram followers, 170 million followers on Facebook, 113 million on X, and 60.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

The 39-year-old thanked his followers for their support and belief and for being part of his life.

He wrote: “We’ve made history — 1 Billion followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond. From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and you, and now, 1 billion of us stand together.

“You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and we’ve shown no limits to what we can achieve. Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

In August, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the former Manchester United player made history as his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, surged past 14 million subscribers in less than 24 hours, breaking the platform’s record for the fastest channel to reach 10 million subscribers.

Testimony Jaga vs Portable

Gospel singer Testimony Jaga gave controversial singer Portable a three-day ultimatum to apologise to the preacher he slapped. Portable faced criticism after viral footage showed him slap a pastor who was preaching near his bar in Sango, Ogun State.

In a video posted on his social media, Testimony condemned the Ogun-born singer, stating that the 30-year-old should have reported the preacher to the authorities if his actions were inappropriate.

The Oyo-born singer started his career in 2012 and gained fame for his single ‘Igara’, which won him the ‘Artist of the Year’ award at The LIMA Awards 2019.

At press time, Portable did not respond or tender any apology as Testimony Jaga, whose real name is Salau Olayiwola, demanded.

Basketmouth dating rumours

On his X page, Comedian Basketmouth dispelled dating rumours with media personality Victoria Eze, aka Miz Vick.

Reports circulated about the comedian potentially entering a new relationship almost two years after he ended his 12-yearold marriage to Elsie.

In a post on his X, Basketmouth clarified that he and Miz Vick were business partners working on a new feature-length movie.

He also shared a teaser for the film A Ghetto Love Story, set to be released on 22 November.

The movie, co-written and produced by Miz Vick, featured actors such as Akah Nnani, Beverly Osu, Patience Ozorkwo, Wale Ojo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Genoveva Umeh.

The 46-year-old, who started his career as a stand-up comedian, has starred in films such as Confession of a Bandit, Agent Gburugburu, The Brotherhood, and others.

Real Warripikin’s past suicide attempt

Comedienne Anita Asuoha, known as Real Warri Pikin, narrated on her Instagram how she attempted suicide over a debt of N22 million.

Real Warri Pikin noted that while she faced financial straits after a motivational speaker encountered her husband and convinced him to try several businesses.

According to her, the motivational speaker’s persuasion led her husband to pursue several ventures to achieve financial success, which ultimately plunged the family into an N22 million debt.

“I tried suicide, so you don’t have to; in 2018, June 6, 3 p.m. to be precise, I attempted suicide; I gave up on life because the burden was too much. Life hit me left, right, and centre; life returned me round like a barber chair. And I felt like the only way to escape was to end the pain.

“Suicide is making a permanent decision to a temporary problem. And most of all, hold on to God and do the one your power reach.”

The Delta State-born began her career in 2008 when she was a contestant in the ‘Glo Rock ‘N’ Rule’ dance competition and won first place.

Mary Njoku vs IVF

Filmmaker Mary Njoku stated on her Instagram page that In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) was not wrong and should be recognised as a solution from God’s wisdom.

She addressed Nigerian religious women about the benefits of IVF and criticised those who dismissed IVF’s success while considering their results a miracle from God.

Njoku emphasised that both IVF and C-sections were miracles in their own right, bringing blessings to many families.

The actress encouraged women to share their authentic experiences and not use religion to discourage others from embracing these treatments.

The 39-year-old acted in the 2004 ‘Home Sickness’ alongside Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha.

NastyBlaq’s mother’s death

Famous skit maker NastyBlaq announced the death of his mother on his Instagram page.

He shared a picture he took with his mother, expressed his sadness, and prayed for God’s healing.

He wrote: “These past few days have been filled with nothing but sadness in my heart concerning the passing of my beloved mother. I pray God gives me the strength to heal. This is a great loss in my family, and as much as this saddens our hearts, we know she’s gone to a better place. Rest in peace, my first love, the only reason for my motivation; you will surely be missed.”

NastyBlaq, whose real name is Abisi Emmanuel, gained fame through his engaging skits on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Actress Christabel Egbenya welcomed second child

Actress Christabel Egbenya announced on her Instagram page that she had welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Chikamso Mark Jr Onumajuru.

She thanked God for the blessing and reflected on her challenging journey to motherhood.

She wrote, “Our bundle of joy arrived on 9/9/2024. With joy in my heart, I announce the birth of our amazing son Chikamso Mark Jr Onumajuru. God has done it for my family for the second time. This journey wasn’t easy, but I’m grateful to God for making me a mother of two lovely kids. Big thanks to our God almighty for this wonderful blessing. Please celebrate with me, oh.”

The Edo State-born actress has starred in movies such as Dera My Beloved, Mary the Hunter, and Mary the Hunter 2.

DJ Neptune addressed Laycon’s ‘Nobody Icons’ remix royalties

Record producer DJ Neptune, during a recent interview on the ‘Zero Conditions’ podcast, denied defrauding BBNaija winner Laycon over unpaid royalties for their collaboration on ’Nobody (Icons Remix)’.

In August, Laycon, the 2020 BBNaija winner, called out DJ Neptune for allegedly failing to pay royalties for their collaboration on ‘Nobody (Icons Remix).’

DJ Neptune clarified that the issue stemmed from documentation rather than any wrongdoing, noting that the song’s distribution deal included advanced marketing expenses that needed to be recouped.

He stated that he offered Laycon’s team a percentage of the royalties, but they declined the offer. He added that this refusal led to ongoing discussions between their legal representatives and expressed disappointment over Laycon’s social media callout.

He said: “Laycon is my brother regardless. Let me just establish here that nobody ate anybody’s money. I want to believe that you know the music business. When you have a deal with a distro company or a label, you’re given advanced marketing money to push the music, the video or whatnot. They’ve to recoup. It’s a return on investment.

“So that’s where we are with ‘Nobody Icons’ Remix’. What Laycon is fighting for is the documentation. In all fairness to him, he reached out to me. So it wasn’t like anyone was cheating anyone. When Laycon reached out to me, I referred to my legal team. I even asked him for his lawyer’s contact information, which he sent me, and I forwarded it to them.

“I’m not a legal personnel. I’m a creative. I have to perform and take care of my family. So I’ve put this in the hands of people that will handle it. And then there was an ongoing conversation [between our lawyers]. So, maybe it was my fault that I did not go back to find out what was happening. But a certain percentage was proposed to Laycon’s team, and they kicked back. And the conversation was just there.”

Mercy Johnson’s APC campaign

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie faced backlash for campaigning for Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, ahead of the Edo State governorship election.

In a video, the actress, whose husband Odianosen Okojie represented Esan South-East/Esan North-East Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, urged the crowd to support the APC candidate.

Mercy stated that the need for change in Edo State arose from the lack of basic amenities such as electricity, water, healthcare, and security.

In the viral video, the actress said, “Are you not tired? No light, water, healthcare, security and good roads. If you will vote for Senator Monday, raise your hand. So, when you get to that field early in the morning, vote for Monday, vote for APC, vote for the broom.”

The video attracted criticism and support from netizens.

Okiki Afolayan’s supposed N800 million mansion

Film director Okiki Afolayan and his wife, Bimbo, unveiled their N800 million mansion on Instagram.

While sharing pictures of the mansion, the actor and his wife thanked God for their new achievement.

Bimbo wrote: “I made a lot of videos to post, but every time I want to post, I keep saying, hmm, GOD eventually did this. I made a video yesterday before leaving Nigeria for Houston, and here is the sweetest highlight: seeing the most beautiful Aliyah surprised!

“This can only be GOD. Hey, fans, this is another great Blessing GOD added for us. My dear Okiki Afolayan, GOD handpicked you for me, and I will forever give GOD the glory.”

In another video, Okiki showed more parts of the mansion, including a play area with a bouncy castle for their daughter, a rooftop lounge, a decorated fence with potted plants, and more.

In 2021, Afolayan told Punch newspaper that he had directed over 150 movies.

Juma Jux’s ololufe song

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux released ‘Ololufe Mi,’ featuring Diamond Platinumz, a soulful ode to his girlfriend, Priscilla Ojo, who appeared on the song’s cover art.

In ‘Ololufe Mi,’ Jux poured his heart out, reaffirming his devotion and unwavering love for Priscilla.

In July, the Tanzanian singer started making waves in the Nigerian entertainment scenes when he went public with his relationship with Priscilla, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

This newspaper reported on 3 September that Priscilla and Jux confirmed their engagement.

Born Juma Mussa Mkambala, Jux, 35, began his music career at 16 and signed with A.M Records in 2008.

His music is a blend of RnB, Bongo Flava, and Afrobeats. His hit songs include ‘Enjoy’, ‘NitasubirI’, ‘Fashion Killer’, ‘Sugua’, ‘Juu’ and ‘Nidhibiti’.

Big Larry’s death

Nollywood actor Big Larry is dead. Movie producer Stanley Ontop confirmed Larry’s death on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Nollywood actor Big Larry has just passed away. What caused his demise is yet to be known. May your soul rest in peace, Big Larry. Nollywood, Asaba mourns.”

As of press time, the exact cause of the actor’s death remained uncomfirmed.

Daniel Etim dating post mixed reaction

Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong sparked social media controversy by posting about dating challenges in 2024.

On his Instagram page, the actor described dating in 2024 as exhausting.

He wrote: “Dating in 2024 is so exhausting. I’m just thinking about it and already sweating for you all. I don’t know how you guys are coping out there. Singles, how far?”

The post drew both curiosity and criticism from fans, with some responding to his query. Others expressed concern that his post might have been about his marriage to Toyosi Etim-Effiong.

Etim-Effiong and Toyosi married in November 2017 and had three children.

The alum of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, became an actor after he quit his oil and gas job.

In 2017, he directed a five-minute short film titled ‘Prey’, which his wife Toyosi produced and featured Tope Tedela and Odenike Odetola.

Opeyemi Famakin vs Cubana Chief Priest

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin alleged that businessman Cubana Chief Priest threatened his life over a recent review of his restaurant in Imo State.

Famakin visited Cubana Chief Priest’s restaurant and posted his review on Instagram. He praised the restaurant’s outlook and aesthetics but criticised the pastries for being pre-made and microwaved.

In the comments, the Cubana Chief Priest thanked Opeyemi for his visit, saying, “Thanks for stopping by, Foodie; stay blessed.”

The food critic made the allegation in a new Instagram post, sharing a screenshot of their conversations.

The screenshot read: “Karma is real; you must pay for whatsoever you sow. I don’t fight low lives; I leave them to karma. The business you did your wicked review for is owned by a 6-year-old.”

He also stated that Cubana Chief Priest should be held accountable if anything happens to him.

Mercy Eke’s alleged sex tape denial

BBNaija winner Mercy Eke debunked claims that she was the woman in a viral video engaging in a sexual act.

The video, which surfaced online, showed a lady with a striking resemblance to Eke masturbating. In the footage, the woman exposed her private part to the camera while using an adult toy on herself.

Mercy distanced herself from the video in a now-deleted Instagram post, stating, “The video circulating cannot be me. I did not wear long nails.”

“No piercing. I didn’t wear such socks. That girl did not look like me. Sorry to disappoint your evil fantasies. I did not engage in such nonsense. Not my MO.”

The 33-year-old rose to fame after winning season 4 of Big Brother Naija in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show.

