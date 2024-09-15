While many entertainers have won over fans with memorable phrases and catchphrases, only a few have become cultural icons.

Among these influential entertainers is actress Lola Idije, whose real name is Toyin Afolayan. Her numerous iconic slangs from her movies have resonated with audiences and become an integral part of Nigerian vernacular, especially among netizens, thereby shaping the cultural landscape.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights some of the slangs of the actress who began her career in the 1980s and gained prominence for her roles in the 1995 film ‘Deadly Affairs’.

‘Soro Soke Were’

Soro Soke Were, meaning ‘speak up, mad person’, gained popularity during the 2020 EndSARS protests. The phrase became a rallying cry, uniting Nigerians in their fight against police brutality and poor governance.

During the protests, protesters employed the still-popular phrase ‘Soro Soke Were’ ask government officials addressing them to speak louder whenever their voices were inaudible. The slang spread across social media and was used in various contexts.

Nigerians believed that the originator of the slang, which also implied disrespect toward anyone making unreasonable statements during such a critical period, was one of the protesters.

However, in October 2020, filmmaker Deji Adenuga revealed on his Instagram page that actress Lola Idije was the true originator of the slang.

This newspaper gathered that the 64-year-old actress had used the slang in multiple films, even before the #EndSars protests.

Lola Idije, renowned for her portrayal of no-nonsense mothers-in-law, frequently used the slang rather unwittingly in her films to express anger, impatience or during heated discussions. She often directed it towards her maid, who had committed a mistake and was hesitant to speak up.

‘Pele, my dear’

Pele my dear is another popular Lola Idije slang. It loosely translates to ‘well done, my dear’. In movies, she used it to encourage her maid, daughter-in-law, son or any younger person when they were exhausted from completing a task. It creeps into her greetings while exchanging pleasantries with any younger person.

‘Ta lo fun e loyun’

Ta lo fun e loyun,’ meaning ‘who impregnated you’, is another popular slang that is common with the actress in movies. She used this slang when her daughter or housemaid becomes pregnant and feared confessing to her.

Lola Idije would summon her daughter or maid to the living room, then shout at the top of her voice, ‘Ta lo fun e loyun’, frightening them into confessing.

‘Awon Talikania’

Lola Idije used ‘Awon Talikania’, which means ‘the poor one’, on anyone from a poor background, especially when her daughter brought home a suitor from an impoverished background.

Additionally, she used the slang to reprimand or caution any domestic worker who broke her plates, misplaced her money, or damaged other valuable belongings.

‘Ko ni da fun love love; leyin owo, owo lotun kan’

The actress used the ‘Ko ni da fun love love; leyin owo, owo lotun kan’ meaning ‘It won’t be good for love; after money, the next priority is money,’ to scold her daughter for bringing home a poor man and insisting on marrying him despite his financial status.

Another slang she frequently used as an exclamation was ‘Ko s’aye fun love love; aye love o ni daa’, meaning ‘there’s no time for love; it will not be well with love’.

‘Pele, Baba Oko mi’

She used ‘Pele baba oko mi’, meaning ‘Take care, father-in-law’ to express sympathy to others, whether they had lost a loved one or were facing difficult circumstances.

Background

Born in Kwara State, Lola Idije has starred in numerous films since her debut, including ‘Glimpse’, ‘Arojinle’, ‘Ojuloge Obirin’, ‘Irapada’, ‘Taiwo Taiwo’, ‘Elewon’, and more.

She is a cousin of the late Adeyemi Afolayan, widely known as Ade Love, who ensured she would begin acting in the 1980s. The veteran actress, who has been in the film industry for over three decades, is a beloved figure in Nigerian entertainment, evoking nostalgia and appreciation for her enduring contributions.

In a 2020 interview with The Punch newspaper, she attributed her longevity in the film industry to God’s grace rather than her abilities. She stated that she did not engage in the same practices as other women in the industry.

Lola Idije further emphasised that her enduring popularity results from God’s blessing, not her strength or supernatural abilities.

She described herself as social media-savvy and revealed that she does not have a personal assistant. Additionally, she said she avoids situations that could damage her reputation.

