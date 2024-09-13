The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will host the fourth edition of its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) WKND in Algiers, Algeria, from 16 to 19 October.
According to the organisers, this year’s event will showcase Africa’s creative industries and feature diverse activities, including exhibitions, roundtable discussions, masterclasses, live performances, and networking opportunities.
CANEX WKND 2024 aims to provide a unique platform for artists, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and showcase their talents, promoting Africa’s creative industries globally.
The event has previously featured notable African creative luminaries, including Yemi Alade and Chimamanda Adichie, inspiring countless young creatives across the continent.
|
“Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s event will focus on fostering collaboration and innovation within Africa’s creative industries,” an official statement issued during the build-up to the event in Algiers affirmed.
Under the theme “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World,” CANEX WKND 2024 seeks to foster collaboration and innovation within Africa’s creative industries. It will provide a platform for business-to-business and business-to-government interactions and offer invaluable opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and partnership development.
Financial impact
Afreximbank has committed $1 billion to support Africa’s creative and cultural industries, launching specialised financing products and initiatives to bridge gaps in creative production value chains.
The bank has also launched the “2024 CANEX Deal Room” initiative to propel growth, innovation, and global recognition for creative and cultural sectors across the continent and diaspora.
Through the CANEX Deal Room, Afreximbank and its partner financial institutions will offer debt and equity financing for bankable projects in various segments.
Registration for CANEX WKND 2024 is already open and free, and interested participants must send in their proposals before the 1 October deadline.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999