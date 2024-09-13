The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will host the fourth edition of its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) WKND in Algiers, Algeria, from 16 to 19 October.

According to the organisers, this year’s event will showcase Africa’s creative industries and feature diverse activities, including exhibitions, roundtable discussions, masterclasses, live performances, and networking opportunities.

CANEX WKND 2024 aims to provide a unique platform for artists, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and showcase their talents, promoting Africa’s creative industries globally.

The event has previously featured notable African creative luminaries, including Yemi Alade and Chimamanda Adichie, inspiring countless young creatives across the continent.

“Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s event will focus on fostering collaboration and innovation within Africa’s creative industries,” an official statement issued during the build-up to the event in Algiers affirmed.

Under the theme “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World,” CANEX WKND 2024 seeks to foster collaboration and innovation within Africa’s creative industries. It will provide a platform for business-to-business and business-to-government interactions and offer invaluable opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and partnership development.

Financial impact

Afreximbank has committed $1 billion to support Africa’s creative and cultural industries, launching specialised financing products and initiatives to bridge gaps in creative production value chains.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The bank has also launched the “2024 CANEX Deal Room” initiative to propel growth, innovation, and global recognition for creative and cultural sectors across the continent and diaspora.

Through the CANEX Deal Room, Afreximbank and its partner financial institutions will offer debt and equity financing for bankable projects in various segments.

Registration for CANEX WKND 2024 is already open and free, and interested participants must send in their proposals before the 1 October deadline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

