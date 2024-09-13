Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has welcomed his second child with his fourth baby mama actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, popularly known as Ashabi Simple.
The newborn is Portable’s third daughter from three mothers.
PREMIUM TIMES recalls Portable and the Yoruba actress joyfully welcoming their first child, Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan, in June 2023.
On Friday, the 28-year-old singer shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a heartwarming video of his newborn daughter wrapped in pink cloth and several pictures of Ashabi’s baby bump.
In his post announcing the arrival of his child, the excited father of six did not hesitate to express his joy and gratitude to God and his wife in his caption.
Ashabi announced the name of her newborn baby in a video she posted of herself playing with her first child during a photo shoot of her baby bumps.
She captioned, “My heart is so filled with joy as we welcome my playmate. May God bless you, Princess Irorunloluwa Eyitayo”.
Interestingly, the arrival of his new baby comes almost eight months after he slammed Ashabi over an interview she granted actress Biola Adebayo’s ‘Talk To B’ podcast. He had urged her to respect his wife and avoid any competition with her.
Portable’s growing family
Despite being just 28 years old, the Zazu crooner had openly claimed to have six wives and declared his ambition to have a large family, saying he plans to marry up to a dozen women before he turns 40.
The street-hop artiste now a father of six, has children from four different women.
His wife, Bewaji, whom he exchanged wedding rings with during their second child naming ceremony, has two children for him – Iyanuoluwa and Opeyemi.
In addition, his third partner, Keji, welcomed a baby in December 2022, just six months after Bewaji announced the arrival of her second child.
Zainab Badmus, another partner, however, has a son with Portable.
