Olori Ashley, the fourth wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media for declaring her son the ‘Crown Prince’ to the throne of Oduduwa.

The royal couple, who wedded on 15 October 2022, welcomed their son nearly six months after the monarch’s third and youngest wife, Olori Tobi, announced the birth of twins.

Olori Ashley, who revealed that their son was born at the Princess Royal Hospital in London, United Kingdom, has been tackled for an Instagram post that critics believe is a subtle shade at the other queens.

Her explanation that her son is a prince from the mother’s side of Ooni Adagba’s royal compound of Lafogido’s ruling house and also a prince from the father’s side of Ooni Agbedegbede’s royal compound of Giesi’s ruling house isn’t enough to pacify her critics.

Still, the post sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users tackling her for declaring her son the crown prince when the monarch already has two sons Tadenikawo from Ooni’s estranged wife, Naomi and Oreade from Olori Tobi.

Backstory

It all began last Tuesday when the Ooni broke the announcement on his official Instagram page, posting a photo of himself and the new mother with the caption, “Ooniadimulaife To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Folashade, who today birthed a Prince from the mother side of Ooni Adagba Royal Compound of Lafogido Ruling House and father side of Ooni Agbedegbede Royal Compound of Giesi Ruling house combined to the Royal throne of Oduduwa’’.

Ooni’s fourth wife, Olori Ashley, followed suit, affirming this as she wrote, “To God be the glory, great things he has done for my husband and me. I am happy to re-announce with my husband Ooniadimulaife the birth of our adorable prestigious royal son to the throne of our forebears, our CROWN PRINCE of the source of Oodua. Who we were blessed with and were born into this world today, the 3rd of September 2024, at Princess Royal Hospital London, United Kingdom. Even though the enemies tried in our relationship for about a decade, Olodumare has remained faithful in our lives.”

Olori Ashley stated that the Oduduwa royal throne at Ile-Ife resulted from the union of the two houses.

She wrote, “To my amazing PA @obanewo_ thank you for holding every handle down for me during the last months of grooming our prestigious CROWN PRINCE from both sides of his parents @ooniadimulaife “A Prince from Mother side of Ooni Adagba Royal compound of Lafogido ruling House and A Prince from Father side of Ooni Agbedegbede Royal compound of Giesi ruling House combined to the royal throne of Oduduwa.”

The naming ceremony of their son was held on Tuesday at the Ooni’s palace in Ile Ife, Osun State, with the other queens, namely Olori Tobi, Olori Mariam, Olori Temitope and Olori Ronke, in attendance.

