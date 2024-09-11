The fifth season of StreetFoodz Naija has officially kicked off, with the organisers announcing a N10 million prize for the best street food vendor.

The show is an initiative of FoodBay TV to build Nigeria’s street food culture while offering a platform for young vendors to elevate their businesses through mentorship and financial support.

The press conference, held on Monday at the T Block Conference Hall, Alausa, Lagos, was attended by dignitaries, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, and the Permanent Secretary, Youth and Social Development, Oluwatoyin Oke-Osanyintolu.

Season 5

Femi Ogundoro, Managing Director and CEO of FoodBay TV, who also served as co-host, expressed the platform’s significance, saying that this season’s winner will not only walk away with the prize money but also receive business tools to scale their venture.

All 14 contestants will also benefit from scholarships at the Hospitality Business School, which will equip them with valuable knowledge.

The Food Bay CEO stated that the 2024 docu-reality cooking series theme is ‘Love and Street Food,’ which highlights the connection between food, culture, and community. He said, “We want this edition to be about love — love for food, tradition, and the craft of street food. This competition isn’t just about who’s the best cook; it’s about giving back to the community and fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship among young vendors. A lot of Nigerians rely on Street Food. In the last ten years, we have begun repositioning how things are done. We want to change the narrative and make street food a viable business option.”

Mr Ogundoro highlighted that over 132 million Nigerians living below the poverty line depend on street food vendors for their meals. He explained that the show aims to rebrand these vendors, offer mentorship, and empower them to expand their businesses.

He pointed out how the show has transformed the lives of contestants, with vendors like Korede Spaghetti and Lakrim serving as examples; “Korede Spag was selling 500 packs of food at N800 per pack, but now, with the help of mentorship through the show, he sells 3,000 packs at N2,500 each and has employed over 50 people. Similarly, Lakrim, crowned the King of Street Food last year, has expanded his business significantly, showing what this platform can do.”

Mr Ogundoro stated that StreetFoodz Naija isn’t just a competition but a platform focused on empowerment and growth. It aims to help street food vendors take pride in their work and recognise the potential in their businesses.

Judges

FoodBay TV stated that entries for the 2024 edition have been officially opened.

The CEO announced that applications will close on 23 September, with the main event starting in October and the grand finale scheduled for 16 November.

The organisers noted that Street food vendors interested in participating must submit a video explaining why they should be selected for the show.

This year’s judging panel includes culinary expert Chef Tolani, aka ‘Diaryofakitchen lover’, famous health influencer Chinonso ‘Aproko Doctor’ Egemba, and food critic Opeyemi Famakin.

Together, they will assess the contestants, focusing on their creativity in dishes and business acumen.

Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa hosts the show. His passion for food and energetic personality makes him the perfect fit for engaging with the contestants and the audience.

Partnership

One highlight of the fifth edition unveiling is StreetFoodz’s collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

The Food Bay CEO said, “The youth development business cannot be left in the hands of the government alone. That’s why we have partnered with the Lagos State government to develop entrepreneurship among young people who are into the street food business in Lagos State.

“We want to create opportunities that train, inspire, and empower youth. This is the principal reason for the food contest – to nature the positive part through our leadership and economic empowerment program,” he said.

Speaking on the collaboration, the Lagos State Youth and Social Development Commissioner, Mobolaji Ogunlende, said, “StreetFoodz Naija Season 5 is another platform that would inspire, educate, and empower the national youth of Nigeria. This platform not only celebrates the vibrant culinary landscape of Nigeria but also enables the youth and their beloved businesses.

“This theme, ‘Love and Street Food,’ resonates deeply with our nation as we heartily advocate for this empowerment and community hub. Street Foodz Naija is a vital platform for young entrepreneurs to change their culinary habits, transforming their passion into successful businesses by allowing them to compete and learn for bigger things.

“This show is more than just a celebration of art; authentic culinary is a powerful economic empowerment and value job. The Lagos State government, under the ministry of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, is committed to social inclusion, gender equality, and youth development. Social development is committed to opportunities to train, inspire, and empower youth.

“These principles are the essence of what Street Food Naija is about. I am confident that our partnership with Food Bay TV would yield tangible results by empowering young entrepreneurs, promoting culinary items, and fostering love in our community. To get on the show, simply record a video of the person and the food, send it to the provided number or upload it to the local street food site.”

Food Bay also announced its partnership with Golden Penny, Maltina, Calypso, PRISMS Healthcare Ltd, and FCMB.

