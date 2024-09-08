Why I’ve taken hiatus from acting – Omotola Jalade

Actress Omotola Jalade revealed on her Instagram page that she took a break from acting to relax, reflect, and recharge.

The actress explained that working non-stop for decades made her feel the need to unwind and revitalise.

“I know many never understand why I take time off movies for a few years then return and do it again. I see fans asking when I’ll be back on screens, but when you’ve been working since you were 15! Like I have. You’ll do well relaxing, reliving, relearning, and Recharging. Who understands and who’s following,” she wrote.

Omotola, 46, began acting at the age of 15 and made her debut in the 1995 film ‘Venom of Justice’, directed by Reginald Ebere.

Actress Jumoke George’s anti-BBL stance

Actress Jumoke George revealed on her Instagram page that women who underwent Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery risked their lives unnecessarily.

She stated that women who had BBL surgery were essentially telling God that He didn’t know what He was doing when He created them.

The Lagos State Police Command arrested a medical doctor, Idara Bassey, in connection with the death of a 36-year-old woman named Abiola during a butt enlargement surgery.

George said, “Women, what is the colour of our problem? Because if I say I understand, I am lying. The scripture says every creature was made in the image of God the most high.”

“You females looking at me, whose image do you think you were created? Are you telling God that He does not know what He is doing? God is perfect. What, then, are we looking for? God has given some long lives, but they intentionally cut off their lives. Stay away from BBL.”

Celebrities demanded justice for late Christianah Idowu

Singer Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Simi, and actress Funke Akindele demanded justice for the slain Christianah Idowu, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Ayomide Adeleye, a 200-level Philosophy student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ogun State, reportedly confessed to kidnapping and murdering Idowu, burying her in a shallow grave.

Condemning femicide (the killing of a woman or girl, particularly by a man and on account of her gender), celebrities called on the government through their social media handles to end femicide.

They demanded swift justice for Idowu and other women who had suffered the same fate in recent years.

Akindele wrote on her X page, “May Christiana’s soul rest in peace and may the Lord comfort her loved ones. Justice must be served.#JusticeForChristianah.”

Similarly, singer Simi tweeted, “If hearing/seeing women cry, fight and beg for safety, protection for themselves with all of the evidence through all of the time triggers you and makes you so defensive; you should wonder why. We’re not crazy. We’re afraid. To go out. To say no. To be.

“So when you mock other people’s highly valid fears as though it erases yours, you seem weak and cowardly. Stop it. Please stop letting your wicked, abusive friends feel comfortable around you – because now you’re a problem, too. #JusticeForChristiannah #JusticeForWomenEverywhere.”

Singer Adekunle Gold said, “Men, true strength is not about staying silent but about standing up to your friends who abuse, rape, or demean women. Let’s redefine masculinity by holding each other accountable. #JusticeforChristianah.”

On her part, Ayra Starr said, “Stop killing us! Stop raping us! Women deserve better #JusticeForChristianah.”

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed on X that they had Adeleye in their custody and had already commenced an investigation into the matter.

The police statement read: “23-year-old Ayomide Adeleye has been handed over to the Lagos Police by the 9 Brigade Nigerian Army. The handover occurred today, September 5, 2024, at about 14:00hrs. The investigation is ongoing.”

Nancy Isime’s thoughts on marriage

Actress Nancy Isime revealed during an interview on ‘Creativity Live with Lynda’ that she is focused on working and achieving financial independence, not marriage.

Unlike many young girls who dreamt about weddings, she also said she focused on building her career.

Isime said, “I’ve always seen myself working. I say this to a few people, but I never did when young girls sit down and daydream about getting married. I used to daydream about working, making money, and being independent. I fear that I might not even have my dream wedding because what is a dream wedding? Even if I get married, it will just be a wedding that we both agree on at the same time: how we feel and where we are. If it’s a big wedding, OK, if it’s a small wedding, whatever we think’’.

Isime, 32, began her acting career in 2011 with the TV series Echoes. After her debut, she starred in several movies, including the series Blood Sisters, Hex, Tales of Eve, and On the Real.

I’m now grandfather – Paulo Okoye

Talent music manager Paulo Okoye announced on his Instagram page that he had become a grandfather.

He shared a picture of his daughter, Vanessa, and her child with the caption, “Breaking: Name changed, now call me Grandpa Paulo.”

Vanessa posted a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram page and introduced her daughter to her followers.

She described her daughter, Zariah, as the missing piece she never knew she needed and promised to pour her soul into nurturing and loving her.

She wrote: “Zariah Nwamaka Okoye. My Beautiful Baby Girl has made me whole. My darling Daughter, you are the missing piece I never knew I needed, the disappeared beat in my heart. Today, a new chapter unfolds, a new journey begins, and I promise to pour my soul into nurturing, guiding, and loving you. You will be the sunshine that brightens every day, the calm in every storm, and the haven where love resides. I am forever changed, grateful, and in love with you, my sweet girl. Welcome to the world, my precious one. I’m a mother.”

Paulo, the CEO of Upfront and Personal Global Management, managed artistes like Kizz Daniel, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Tekno, Iyanya, and Flavour.

VeryDarkMan vs Chidimma Adetshina

Social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse criticised Chidimma Adetshina’s emergence as the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 winner.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Adetshina won Miss Universe Nigeria. VeryDarkMan, who had predicted before the pageant that Adetshina would win not because she deserved it but to spite the South Africans who rejected her, labelled her eventual crowning as the new queen as favouritism.

VeryDarkMan, in a video shared on his Instagram page, said: “As I predicted, they have given Chidinma the Miss Universe (Nigeria) crown. They tried to be fair but later ended up not being fair. Because she had a small problem in South Africa and was frustrated, you now invited her to Nigeria for the Miss Universe pageantry and gave it to her. How about the ladies preparing for this thing a long time ago? Because I am sure, you people did not give it to her by merit but by pity.

“This is not fair. This is favouritism and pity. A lot of people have used this pity. You should have allowed her to contest next year so that those who have prepared for it would do their thing in peace. I understand it was done so the audience could watch clout, but it is unfair. She doesn’t deserve that thing at all.”

Ms Adetshina, who represented Taraba State at the just-concluded pageant, received an invitation from the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant after she withdrew from Miss South Africa 2024 due to her citizenship.

Kehinde Bankole’s stance on nudity in films

Actress Kehinde Bankole stated during an interview on the YouTube podcast, ‘Duke Rants’, that nudity and kissing in movies were not always essential for delivering a compelling story.

Bankole added that filmmakers should include nudity in movies only with careful consideration and purpose, emphasising the vital role of context.

The 39-year-old said, “The key word is intelligent. You see nudity in instances, but it’s not perceived as sensual because of the context as far as it is intelligently required, not just because it is necessary. Sometimes, you don’t need nudity, you don’t need excessive kissing, you don’t need all of that to tell a good story.

“For example, if a couple has been married for ten years, you don’t need to start the scene by showing them in a sexual act. I don’t like that question because the answer would always be taken out of context. This is the internet, after all. I’ll just say that I can do what is artistically required.”

Bankole made her acting debut during her reign as a Lux ambassador in the family drama Super Story and starred in several movies, including The Perfect Church, Two Brides and a Baby, Lugard, Atunwa, and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

Woli Arole vs netizens

Netizens threw shades at actor and comedian Woli Arole over his post on women’s safety, which they deemed insensitive.

Arole made the post addressing women amidst outrage over the abduction of 300-level ABUAD student Christianah Idowu, who was kidnapped and reportedly murdered by her friend Adeleye Ayomide after he (Adeleye) collected ransom from Idowu’s mother.

His post read, “Message to the ladies: The devil is on a rampage against young ladies’ destinies. Can we see the rate of ritual killing? Ladies, don’t fornicate around, don’t carry Sugar Daddy, don’t follow one boyfriend away for a weekend, don’t date boys you know that are committing fraud. Be careful. Beware. Study your Bible and pray. Give your life to Christ. Your destiny is more than sex and money.”

The 34-year-old comedian’s now-deleted post angered and drew disdain from Nigerians, who lashed out at him for such a comment amid the killing of an innocent lady (Idowu).

Arole, whose real name was Bayegun Oluwatoyin, began as an actor and stand-up comedian at Obafemi Awolowo University and gained prominence on social media with short videos on Instagram.

Actor Aremu Afolayan’s regret

Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan said he regretted not getting involved in the internet fraud known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Nigeria.

On his Instagram page, Aremu noted that doing legitimate business in Nigeria seemed futile in the current era.

“All of the days they talked about yahoo yahoo, today I regretted most that I didn’t do it. Legitimate hustling never felt more useless,” he wrote.

Aremu’s post followed the recent NNPCL fuel price hike from N617 to N897, bringing about economic hardship in Nigeria.

The 44-year-old actor was one of the sons of the renowned theatre and film director and producer Adeyemi Afolayan (Ade Love) and was known for his Idamu Akoto film.

Obesere survived surgery

Nigerian Fuji star Abass Akande Obesere revealed on his Instagram page that he survived a life-threatening surgery.

The singer posted a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed.

He wrote, “The Almighty Allah has been merciful to me. I escaped a surgery that almost took my life, but Allah said NO!”

Obesere, also known by his stage name Omo Rapala, survived a car accident in 2012 while heading to Lagos.

The singer gained fame through his distinctive music style and unique slang that captivated his audience.

Some of his albums include Introduction, Mr Magic, Oodua, Diplomacy, Elegance, Live in Europe, Asakasa, and O.B.T.K.

Why I transitioned to plumber in Canada – Chris Bassey

During an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, actor Chris Bassey revealed that he had transitioned to being a plumber in Canada due to financial benefits.

He stated that his new career paid better than tech jobs and gave him a more relaxed lifestyle.

“I worked in construction here in Canada; I was a plumber. In the last seven months, I visited only Canadian provinces on weekends, and someone in tech could not afford what I earned. I wasn’t exaggerating. I knew what I was saying; I didn’t know about the US but here,” he said.

Bassey began his career as a scriptwriter in the 2000s, writing his first movie, Master of The Game, in 2004. He started acting in 2012 after Charles Inojie, the ace Nollywood actor, convinced him.

Bassey has been featured in numerous movies, including Sin Of A Woman, School Trouble, Love In A Valley, and A Bet on Love.

Sina Rambo, wife expecting second child

Singer Sina ‘Rambo’ Adeleke and his wife, Heidi Korth, are expecting a second child together.

Heidi announced this on her Instagram page, sharing photos of her two daughters and Rambo while revealing her baby bump. She captioned the pictures: “Mom of 3”.

Sina and Korth tied the knot in October 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Lola, in May 2022.

In December 2022, their union encountered difficulties after Korth accused Sina of abuse, which he denied.

The singer hinted at a possible reconciliation between them in February 2023.

However, on 8 June of that same year, Korth confirmed that she wanted a divorce and expressed her intention to give her diamond ring to someone soon to be married.

On 11 June, she pleaded with Sina to grant her a divorce, adding that marriage was not compulsory.

She claimed that Sina would be held responsible if harm came to her as she expressed her desire for a peaceful divorce and co-parenting.

Toke vs DBanj

Media personality Toke Makinwa revealed that singer D’banj was the only Nigerian man who gave her money without any strings attached.

In a viral video, Makinwa recounted how the singer donated N10 million to her during her book launch.

“I was at a party once, and someone, this is D’banj, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and he goes, ‘I’m going to be the biggest thing out of Africa.’ That’s the kind of confidence this nigga had. Then I was in banking, and he entertained us all night. Then, many years later, I started my career and wrote a book; he came to my book launch and pledged 10 million naira. He paid it the next morning and never asked for anything in return.”

“He is the only Nigerian man I know who has given me free money and didn’t ask, ‘What are you doing later?’ Or can I call you later?’ He is the only Nigerian man! He gave me ten fucking million naira, and this was many years ago. I fuck with him.”

Toke, 39, is known for hosting The Late Morning Show on Rhythm 93.7 FM and her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments.

