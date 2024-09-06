Singer Yhemolee and his partner Thayour B made headlines Thursday when they held a lavish white wedding in Lagos.

Yhemolee, a singer, actor, event host, and social media influencer became famous after releasing ‘Mon Cheri ft. Asake, Ashidapo, Chinko Ekun and Sunkey Daniel in 2020.

The couple, who got engaged on 24 July and celebrated their traditional wedding with a star-studded event last Saturday, exchanged vows in front of family, friends, and celebrities.

The corporate wedding event was a celebration of elegance, as Yhemolee donned a stylish white tailcoat, black trousers, and a bow tie.

His bride, Thayour B, stunned in a flowy, heavily adorned white bridal gown, complete with a bouquet of white flowers. The couple’s stylish entrance and vow exchange were captured in numerous viral videos.

Fellow celebrities Rahaman Jago (Tiamiu Kayode), Poco Lee ( Pascal Odinaka), White Lion (Soso Soberekon), and Burna Boy’s associate, King Manny, were among the groomsmen dressed in powder-blue suits. Their sharp outfits added flair to the wedding, which was well-celebrated online. Fans and well-wishers expressed their admiration for the couple’s love story.

While the white wedding was more modest, the lavish traditional ceremony captured more attention. On Saturday, in their native outfits, Yhemolee donned a classic blue and gold Agbada, while Thayourr stunned in a chic traditional outfit, impressing the crowd.

Fans and followers of the nightlife influencer, known for his vibrant personality in the entertainment industry, flooded social media with congratulatory messages over the weekend. Many praised the beauty of the ceremony and the outfits worn by the couple and their entourage.

Check out photos from the talk-of-town wedding below.

