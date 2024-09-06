Singer Yhemolee and his partner Thayour B made headlines Thursday when they held a lavish white wedding in Lagos.
Yhemolee, a singer, actor, event host, and social media influencer became famous after releasing ‘Mon Cheri ft. Asake, Ashidapo, Chinko Ekun and Sunkey Daniel in 2020.
The corporate wedding event was a celebration of elegance, as Yhemolee donned a stylish white tailcoat, black trousers, and a bow tie.
|
His bride, Thayour B, stunned in a flowy, heavily adorned white bridal gown, complete with a bouquet of white flowers. The couple’s stylish entrance and vow exchange were captured in numerous viral videos.
Fellow celebrities Rahaman Jago (Tiamiu Kayode), Poco Lee ( Pascal Odinaka), White Lion (Soso Soberekon), and Burna Boy’s associate, King Manny, were among the groomsmen dressed in powder-blue suits. Their sharp outfits added flair to the wedding, which was well-celebrated online. Fans and well-wishers expressed their admiration for the couple’s love story.
While the white wedding was more modest, the lavish traditional ceremony captured more attention. On Saturday, in their native outfits, Yhemolee donned a classic blue and gold Agbada, while Thayourr stunned in a chic traditional outfit, impressing the crowd.
Fans and followers of the nightlife influencer, known for his vibrant personality in the entertainment industry, flooded social media with congratulatory messages over the weekend. Many praised the beauty of the ceremony and the outfits worn by the couple and their entourage.
Check out photos from the talk-of-town wedding below.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999