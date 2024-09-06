Ufa Dania, a contestant in the just-concluded Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, has denied claims that South Africans supported her to undermine Chidimma Adetshina.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Dania, who made history as the first plus-size in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant and represented Kwara State, witnessed a vote surge as netizens in South Africa voted en masse for her and rallied support for her on X and Facebook.

Ms Adetshina, who had previously been embroiled in controversy surrounding her participation in Miss South Africa, eventually took home the Miss Universe Nigeria crown. Despite Ms Dania getting the highest online votes and qualifying for the top 10 finalists, she did not make it to the top five.

In the final public voting results on 31 August, Miss Kwara led with 51,538 votes (28.93%). Miss Taraba (Ms Adetshina) placed second with 48,103 votes (26.92%), and Edo State secured third place with 18,068 votes (10.1%).

In an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Ms Dania explained why she was loved in South Africa.

Earlier in the contest, the fashion enthusiast faced significant challenges. Online trolls questioned her right to compete due to her size. However, this led to a heartwarming support rally from South Africans who, after witnessing the trolling and criticisms, rallied behind her, appreciating her courage and determination.

The 23-year-old model said, “When all this was happening, the camp was so rigorous that I barely had time to use my phone. Initially, I didn’t know what was going on in South Africa. But then, I began noticing a few notifications and messages coming through. People have said “spite,” but I don’t think it was out of spite. Before coming to camp, I started a series on my Instagram called “Road to Miss Universe Nigeria,” where I showcased my personality. I believe that’s where the charisma came from. People realised you can be a queen and still have a vibrant personality.

Ironic support

Nonetheless, some critics have suggested that South Africans’ support for Ms Dania was a strategy against Nigerians’ support of the embattled finalist, Ms Adetshina, given the lingering tension between both countries. Ms Dania, however, believes that the support she received stemmed from relatability rather than spite.

This ironic support by South Africans boosted visibility and votes for the plus-sized beauty queen. Many South Africans stated that their support on social media, rallying behind the 25-year-old contestant, is a response to the adverse treatment she received.

She said: “I’m not entirely sure how my page reached South Africans, but I think the positive reception was that many saw themselves in me, especially the curvaceous and dark-skinned South African women. That was the message I was getting on my social media — women saying, “Oh yes, my sister, I see myself in you. You’re a true African woman.”

“I feel they connected with me on a deeper level, which is why they voted for me. I don’t think it was to spite Chidimma because, in the end, she still won. They simply saw something in me that others didn’t and felt compelled to support me.”

Despite her loss in the highly contested pageant, Ms Dania, an Abuja-based content creator and stylist who holds the title of Miss AUN from her time at the American University of Nigeria, Yola, said she wants to use her platform to challenge conventional beauty standards.

Rising above criticism

Despite the backlash she faced online, the American University of Nigeria graduate has remained resilient. Speaking further, the plus-sized model acknowledged that she had anxiety before applying for the competition but decided to take the challenge head-on.

She stated, “Before I applied for the pageant, honestly, I was having a lot of anxiety and just fear because of the backlash that I could probably get. Just like people’s bias because they always feel like beauty only comes in one form. And for someone to come out and say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m running for this,’ it scared me. But then I’m someone who tries to do the daring.

“I don’t stop myself. If I want to do something, I go out and do it. I decided to go over my fear, and I mean, I applied, and I got in. That alone boosted my interest in the camp (Miss Universe Nigeria) activities. At the camp, I showed up and off. I made sure even if I’m not a conventional person, I must stand out regardless of anything. I feel I came out as a different person than I was at the entry stage. It has boosted my confidence even more than it was already. And I just feel happy for whatever comes after this now.”

In a light-hearted moment during the interview, Dania joked about visiting South Africa, given the support she received. “Tell South Africa to send me money, and I’ll be there immediately. I’m ready. My passport is always with me,” she said humorously.

The 23-year-old filmmaker called for unity among Africans, urging South Africans and Nigerians to set aside their differences.

“We’re still one, and as Africa as a whole, it would be to our detriment to fight each other. We need to be one to be strong and then fight against the world.”

Plus-size beauty

Reflecting on her experience in the Miss Universe Nigeria camp, Ms Dania described it as physically and mentally challenging.

The Edo-born model mentioned that her fellow contestants were welcoming during the competition. Many said her video inspired them to join, which created a positive and supportive environment for her to stand firm.

The 23-year-old content creator also compared it to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp, noting the rigorous schedule. She said, “It was quite a lot. To me, it was much worse than the NYSC camp. You wake up at 5 a.m., and you don’t sleep until midnight the next day,” she revealed. “Wearing high heels for long hours was particularly tough for me. The heels were my biggest issues and the hardest part of the pageant.”

Despite these difficulties, Dania encouraged other plus-size women not to doubt themselves and to embrace their potentials. “Never doubt yourself or look down on yourself,” she said. “You are enough; you have everything you need to succeed.”

