The Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his fourth wife, Olori Ashley, have welcomed their first child, a son. Folashade married the Ooni on 15 October 2022.

This joyous news comes nearly six months after the monarch welcomed twins with Olori Tobi, his third and youngest wife.

Olori Ashley revealed that their son was born Tuesday at Princess Royal Hospital in London, United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the Ooni shared the announcement on his official Instagram page, posting a photo of himself and the new mother with the caption, “Ooniadimulaife To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Folashade, who today birthed a Prince from the mother side of Ooni Adagba Royal Compound of Lafogido Ruling House and father side of Ooni Agbedegbede Royal Compound of Giesi Ruling house combined to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

He also reassured his followers of the well-being of both mother and child, adding, “Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty and in line with the spirits of our ancestors.” He added.

Olori Ashley also took to Instagram to share the news of their son’s arrival, whom she called the Crown Prince from both sides of the parents.

She said, " To God be the glory, great things he has done for my husband and me. I am happy to re-announce with my husband Ooniadimulaife the birth of our adorable prestigious royal son to the throne of our forebears, our CROWN PRINCE of the source of Oodua. Who we were blessed with and were born into this world today, the 3rd of September 2024, at Princess Royal Hospital London, United Kingdom. Even though the enemies tried in our relationship for about a decade, Olodumare has remained faithful in our lives."

She said, “ To God be the glory, great things he has done for my husband and me. I am happy to re-announce with my husband Ooniadimulaife the birth of our adorable prestigious royal son to the throne of our forebears, our CROWN PRINCE of the source of Oodua. Who we were blessed with and were born into this world today, the 3rd of September 2024, at Princess Royal Hospital London, United Kingdom. Even though the enemies tried in our relationship for about a decade, Olodumare has remained faithful in our lives.”

Loss

Olori Ashley also announced she lost a set of twins in 2023.

The mother of the prince said, “Last year was a little dark as our set of twins gained their wings at 14 weeks, but Olodumare remained faithful. He said you need a son to carry your forbear lineage, a double Crown Prince. Now he has blessed us with our gorgeous son, who is not just a prince of the source but our Crown Prince from both sides of his parents.

“Prince of the Giesi ruling house and Prince from the Lafogido ruling house are 2 of the four ruling houses in the Ile Ife kingdom who attain the throne of our forbears. Ose Olodumare, History has repeated itself on me and our beloved son and Crown Prince of the source of Oodua. Modupe Olodumare, mo ma roju ire re laye mi.”

Similarly, on her official Instagram account, Olori Tobi revealed photos of her two-month-old twins adorably fast asleep.

Adopting the trending phrase, her caption read, “Very demure, very milk drunk, happy weekend fam.”

