Francisca Owumi, the runner-up of BBNaija season one, is dead.

She was 39.

Owumi, a fashion enthusiast, partook in the BBNaija season one house with Ebuka Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Ify Ejikeme, and the late Joseph Ada.

Big Brother Nigeria season one, won by Katung Aduwak, aired on DStv Channel 37 from 5 March to 4 June 2006.

After a stint as a writer at Revista, an international magazine based in Ghana, she made a feeble attempt at the Nigerian music industry with two singles, ‘Gbadun You’ and ‘Diva’, in 2012 under her record label, Cisca Entertainment.

She was also a talk show host on Fashionista TV.

Owumi’s death was announced on social media on Monday by her family.

Her photos were shared on an Instagram page, ‘divacisca,’ with the caption, ‘A daughter and sister. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.’

Late Owumi’s cause and time of death remain unknown as of press time.

Owumi is not the first BBNaija season one housemate to pass away recently. In May 2023, Joseph Ada died in the US.

Late Ada, a former flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic, died of pancreatitis.

Additionally, a season three housemate, Patrick Fakoya, known as Rico Swavey, died in October 2022.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Rick Swavey died after being involved in a ghastly car accident.

