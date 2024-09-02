Big Brother on Sunday night introduced another unexpected twist to the housemates, causing increased tension and excitement.

Biggie is known for dropping bombshells and increasing the tension in the house. However, the housemates never saw the new twist coming, as Biggie unpaired the duos on Sunday after the eviction.

Although Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has mentioned to the audience that the grand prize might go to an individual, the housemates found out on Sunday as Biggie announced the new twist.

The housemates were shocked when Biggie announced that the pairs would no longer function as a team but rather work alone as individuals. This twist significantly altered the house dynamics, as the housemates were asked to drop their pair’s names in a pot as they embraced the new twist.

The competition has undergone a significant shift. It now operates in a solo format, allowing individuals to fight and strive independently. The stakes are higher than ever, with only one housemate set to be crowned the winner of the ‘No Loose Guard’ season.

At the show’s beginning, Big Brother introduced the custodian challenge, which comes with immunity. He also gave the custodians of the week the power to evict or save a pair.

This twist was interesting but gave too much power to the housemates who won that week’s custodian challenge. However, on 19 August, Biggie scrapped the custodian challenge and restored immunity for the Head of the House.

Eviction

Team Radicals, including Fairme David and Michky, were evicted from Nigeria’s most-watched reality TV show.

Four pairs, Aces, Radicals, DoubleKay and WannixHandi, were up for possible eviction following last Monday’s nomination process.

During the live eviction show on Sunday, the host, Ebuka, revealed that Radicals received the lowest votes from viewers last week, automatically making them the pair to exit the show.

The eviction was determined based on the viewers’ vote, with Radicals receiving the lowest vote of 10.38 per cent, followed by Ace at 17.73 per cent and Wanni X Handi at 32.15 per cent.

Ebuka stated during the eviction show that the housemates’ performances last week were boring, and the host called out the housemates for their lack of energy.

He said, “You guys have nothing”.

Whatever the case, the solo winner of the 2024 BBNaija will take home a grand prize of N100 million.

