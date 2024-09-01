Nigerians have stormed the TikTok page of a Jesus-like character, requesting help with economic and personal difficulties. Some mischievous users also inquire about Judgment Day and when it would happen.

The TikTok user behind the account ‘Love Everyone’ resembles English actor Robert Powell, who portrayed Jesus in the iconic 1977 epic British-Italian television drama series ‘Jesus of Nazareth’.

The TikTok account, created in August, has little information about the owner, but PREMIUM TIMES checks revealed that he is based in France and features French music in most of his videos.

The page shows Mr ‘Love Everyone’ walking through deserted bushes with a stick, what Nigerians would describe as ‘wilderness’, similar to Jesus’ portrayal in Christian literature.

Although the TikToker is light-skinned, other commenters argue with the famous saying that Jesus was not white but rather a brown-skinned Middle Eastern Jew.

Nigerians dominate the comment section, but he doesn’t seem to respond to them. The France-based TikToker rarely speaks in his videos, except for a few inspirational posts where he briefly mentions ‘God.’

He has over 20,000 followers and has garnered over 200,000 likes in less than two months.

Nigerians plea

Nigerians, who are deeply religious, could be seen in the comments referring to TikToker as a ‘rescuer’ of their situation.

Many are pleading humorously for deliverance from the economic hardships under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Since President Tinubu’s 2023 inauguration and the subsequent removal of fuel subsidies, Nigeria has faced significant price increases and a higher cost of living. The recent August #EndBadGovernance movement further highlighted issues with governance and Nigerians’ lament of the escalating living cost.

On the now-famous TikTok page, Nigerian humorously plead for intervention, commenting, “Our Father, who art in TikTok, Tinubu is showing us no mercy. “The worst part is that my fellow Nigerians are all in the comments. Baba Jesus, do wonder, Tinubu has suffered us.”

“Lord Jesus, please pray for our country, Nigeria. Jesus, please blow the trumpet; Tinubu is making life hard for us,” and “My Jesus, Tinubu is causing us so much suffering.”

Ironic saviour

Interestingly, the comments on his videos reveal that some viewers aren’t just surprised by his resemblance to Jesus—they are also making requests and addressing him as though he were the Messiah.

Among the many comments, some stand out for their earnestness with phrases like “Messiah Messiah,” “My soul tells me you are Jesus,” “This is Jesus for real,” “I can’t wait to be with you, my Lord and Saviour,” and “Remember me in your kingdom.”

Other comments express a desire to be saved and join heaven, such as “I need to make heaven; God take me; I am tired of this life and make me rapture-ready,” and “Thank you for loving us and coming back to teach us; bless you all; glory to you, King of Kings, Jesus.”

The newspaper’s review of his page reveals that some of his videos feature him preaching about God.

However, some comments caution that this is not the real Jesus, aligning with biblical warnings that in the last days, many will come claiming to be the Messiah and will lead people astray.

Jesus role

Since Jesus had an imprint on religious walk and faith, film producers have attempted to establish a similar role in movies.

American actor Jim Caviezel became prominent for his portrayal of Jesus in 2004 ‘The Passion of Christ,’

The images of Robert Powell have been displayed in places of worship after his iconic ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ role. However, he has often clarified that he is not Jesus and requested that people stop worshipping and idolising his likeness.

Despite the caution, Powell and Caviezel made a lasting impression due to their long hair and full beard fit, characteristics aligning with the historical Christ descriptions.

Caviezel and Powell are not the only actors to have played Jesus; Brian Deacon also played the role of Jesus in the 1979 Jesus Film. Jonathan Roumie’s portrayal in The Chosen series (2017) also gained attention for its visual similarity. Many Christians have long adopted their likeness as Christ’s representation.

While the TikToker ‘Love Everyone’ and many others may closely resemble traditional depictions of Jesus, the genuine return of Christ is still a matter of faith and expectation.

