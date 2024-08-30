When a typical Nigerian hears the phrase “I Don Port o,” it instantly brings to mind the 2013 MTN commercial that transformed Nigerian TV commercials and positioned actor Hafiz Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, as a much-loved personality.

The advert, which marked Saka’s switch from Etisalat (now 9mobile) to MTN, became an iconic moment in the country’s telecom industry.

The commercial won the Best Telecom Advertising Agency of the Year and The Best Telecom Advert of the Year at the annual Nigerian Telecom Awards in 2013.

With over 100,000 hits on YouTube after just one week of its release, the advert, an initiative of DDB Lagos, was tagged as arguably Nigeria’s most sensational advertising campaign.

Before the MTN advert, Saka had been a familiar face in Nigerian entertainment, appearing in Etisalat commercials. His association with the brand made him a recognisable figure, particularly for his comedic talent.

However, the introduction of Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in Nigeria presented a unique opportunity for telecom companies to capitalise on customer migration between networks while retaining their existing phone numbers.

Seeing an opportunity to dominate the conversation, MTN approached Saka with a deal that boosted his entertainment character and redefined competitive advertising in Nigeria.

‘I Don Port’ MTN Advert

The advert debuted with the 61-year-old actor joyfully declaring, “I don port o!”—a phrase quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. In the advert, Saka, dressed in a distinctive yellow and off-white striped outfit, was backed by a lively ensemble of singers and musicians, creating an energetic, almost choir-like atmosphere.

The 45-second ad included three backup singers, two guitarists, a drummer, a keyboardist, and a conga drummer.

The commercial’s chorus and catchy tune, beefed up by Saka’s charismatic performance, made it an instant hit, resonating with audiences nationwide.

The essence of the advert was simple: promoting the ease of switching to MTN’s network without losing one’s number. But its impact was far from simple.

The phrase “I don port o” infiltrated everyday conversations, memes, and social media, making it one of the most memorable lines in Nigerian advertising history. Within days, the advert garnered over 250,000 views on MTN’s YouTube channel, a testament to its widespread appeal.

Saka’s gain

MTN’s strategic coup in securing Saka from a rival brand was as bold as it was effective. Reports indicate that Saka was paid around N20 million for his role in the advert—a significant sum that highlighted the importance of this campaign to MTN.

The advert reinforced MTN’s dominance in the telecom sector and set a benchmark for the power of celebrity endorsements in Nigeria.

Saka’s switch was more than a financial decision; it was a move that amplified his visibility and solidified his place as a household name in Nigerian entertainment.

The campaign’s success demonstrated how strategic advertising with the right celebrity could reshape brand perceptions and drive consumer behaviour.

Legacy

The public reaction to the advert was overwhelmingly positive, although not without controversies. Some praised MTN’s creativity and competitive spirit, while others criticised the aggressive poaching of a rival brand’s ambassador. Nonetheless, the buzz generated by the campaign was undeniable, solidifying its place as a landmark moment in Nigerian advertising.

Even years later, the advert is still remembered as one of the most effective and talked-about in the history of Nigerian marketing. It remains a case study of the importance of timing, celebrity influence, and the power of a well-crafted message.

Saka’s career post-ad

Following the success of the MTN advert, Saka continued to thrive in his career, both in acting and comedy.

His role in the advert opened doors to more significant opportunities, further cementing his status in the entertainment industry. Saka also maintained his academic career, continuing to teach Theatre Arts at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education in Lagos.

While other Nigerian celebrities, such as D’banj and Wizkid, have also had successful endorsements, none have matched the cultural impact of Saka’s “I don port o” campaign. The advert remains a defining moment in Nigerian pop culture and continues to be referenced as a milestone in advertising.

With Saka waving his hands like a choirmaster, the iconic MTN advert remains one of Nigeria’s most memorable and effective campaigns. It resonated with audiences and set a standard for future advertising strategies.

About Saka

Born on 20 August 1963, Saka has appeared in several popular Nollywood films, showcasing his comedic talent and versatility as an actor. Some of his notable movies include “The Campus Queen” (2004), where he plays a significant supporting role, adding a comedic element to the storyline set on a university campus. In “Phone Swap” (2012), directed by Kunle Afolayan, he highlights his ability to handle comedy and drama. Additionally, Saka appeared in “The Wedding Party 1 & 2” (2016, 2017), a blockbuster film in which he contributed to the lighthearted and comedic atmosphere.

Beyond acting, Saka is also an academic. He is a lecturer at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education in Lagos, where he teaches Theatre Arts. His work in education underscores his commitment to nurturing the next generation of Nigerian talent.

The 61-year-old’s contributions to the entertainment industry have not gone unnoticed. Over the years, he has been recognised for his comedic performances in various films at the Nollywood Movies Awards. He has also been nominated for contributing to the entertainment industry at the City People Entertainment Awards. He received AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards) nominations for his role in “Phone Swap” and other productions.

The advert is still available on MTN’s YouTube channel for those who wish to experience the moment again,

