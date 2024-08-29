The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested a nurse over the alleged death of a 36-year-old woman, simply identified as Mrs Abiola.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr Hundeyin said that the nurse was arrested after the Maroko Police Division received a report on Tuesday at about 11.40 a.m. from the driver of the deceased, whose name was not mentioned.

He explained that the driver reported that at about 3:00 a.m. on Monday, his boss, living at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo-Lekki, asked him to convey her to a clinic at Lekki Phase 1 for a BBL injection for buttock enlargement.

According to the image maker, on arrival, the owner of the clinic (name not mentioned) instructed a nurse to inject the now-deceased lady, who later became unconscious and started gasping for breath.

“The victim was rescued and rushed to another hospital in Lekki Phase 1 for treatment, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Based on the report, the scene was visited by a team of detectives.

“The hospital was also visited, where the corpse was inspected and photographed before it was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said that the nurse had been arrested, and an investigation was underway.

(NAN)

