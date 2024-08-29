Ufa Dania, a contestant in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant in faraway South Africa, is a fan favourite. Ms Dania, who represents Kwara State, has witnessed a vote surge as netizens in South Africa are voting en masse for her.

On X and Facebook, South Africans in their numbers could be seen rallying support for Ms Dania.

The 25-year-old is the first full-figured contestant in Miss Universe Nigeria’s history. Her appearance automatically makes her the object of attention, leading to debates and criticisms over her looks, particularly her eligibility to partake in a pageant where the participants are usually slim.

The 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant is keenly contested for the first time, and the reason isn’t far-fetched. Chidimma Adetshina, an embattled contestant in the recently held Miss South Africa pageant, is one of the contestants.

She is a fan favourite in Nigeria and has been tipped to win the contest. However, the top 10 finalists will be determined by the viewers’ votes.

This ironic support by South Africans has boosted visibility and votes for the plus-sized beauty queen. PREMIUM TIMES checks on the Miss Nigeria Universe voting website as of press time reveal that the top three contenders are Adetshina, Edeifo Aikhuele, and Ufa Dania.

Miss Kwara placed third having received over 9,945 votes. Ms Adetshina leads with 15,482 votes, followed by Aikhuele (Miss Edo) with 11,568 votes. The voting results percentage shows Adetshina at 18.00 per cent Aikhuele at 13.5 per cent, and Dania at 11.63 per cent

Since July, tensions between Nigeria and South Africa, fueled by online disputes like the “Bolt Order Challenge,” have added complexity to their love-hate relationship. South Africans have also criticised the Miss Universe Nigeria “substandard” venue over theirs, adding to the controversy.

Support twist

Many South Africans stated that their support on social media, rallying behind the 25-year-old contestant, is a response to the adverse treatment she received.

However, what began as a spiteful effort to provoke Nigerians has unexpectedly turned into a full-blown campaign for Miss Kwara.

The support for Ms Dania stemmed from a tweet by Nelly Weideman. She wrote, “Since we are all about changing stereotypes! Miss Kwara for Miss Universe Nigeria! We made history with our first-ever deaf Miss SA (Mia Le Roux); let’s make history for Nigeria, too. Let’s vote for Miss Kwara.”

Some critics have deemed the support hypocritical, arguing that Ms Dania’s support might be motivated by a desire to counterbalance Ms Adetshina’s participation.

Ms Dania who is an Abuja-based content creator and stylist said that despite the initial criticism, she had grown a thick skin, viewing the pageant as a platform for empowerment.

Despite the unprecedented support from South Africans that Ms Dania currently enjoys, Ms Adetshina still enjoys goodwill and a large fanbase in Nigeria.

The 25 Miss Universe Nigeria hopefuls are in camp in preparation for the Miss Universe Nigeria finale this Saturday at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites.

