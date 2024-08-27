Ayodele Oritsejafor, a famous Nigerian pastor and founder of Word of Life Bible Church (WLBC) headquartered in Warri, Delta State, has narrated how he survived cancer.
Mr Oritsejafor, a former National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), recounted his experience with his congregation during one of his church’s programmes and posted the video on his official Instagram page on Monday.
However, the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) didn’t disclose the type of cancer he battled; he said ‘it was aggressive cancer’.
The author of Walking in Unity said, “How do you face cancer and still stand like this? But I haven’t told you—when I was going to America, full of cancer, you didn’t know. I didn’t tell you. I look normal because this is my way of life.”
Close acquaintance
Furthermore, Mr Oritsejafor revealed that an acquaintance of his died of the same disease he survived.
Mr Oritsejafor added that on the day he departed for the UK to seek medical care, an acquaintance of his, whom he did not name, also travelled to the UK for treatment of the same cancer.
“When I was leaving for America, somebody I know was leaving for the UK with the same kind of cancer. It’s an aggressive cancer. I went to the US; he went to the UK. The day I boarded the flight, coming back to Nigeria, he was in a casket, coming back to Nigeria. You hear me? I was with my two feet. I walked onto the plane, but he wasn’t.
“I’m not better than him. But God remembered me. He remembered my heart. I have always had a heart for God. I told God, if you save me from this, I will double my sadness. I will serve you twice more. And he saved me and brought me home. I will sing of the goodness of God,” he added.
Mr Oritsejafor founded his church, WLBC, on 15 November 1987, after he gave his life to God at the Church of God Mission, Benin City, under Archbishop Benson Idahosa.
In March, Mr Oritsejafor expressed concerns about the current state of Christianity and individuals entering ministry nowadays.
More so, he advised young people to refrain from falsely claiming that God called them when He didn’t.
