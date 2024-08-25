Last week Sunday, Big Brother scrapped the custodian challenge, which gave the custodians of the week power to save or evict nominated housemates, leaving the eviction power to viewers alone.

On Monday, during nomination, five pairs, Zinwe, Chekas, Doubleday, Beta and WanniXHandi, were up for possible eviction with their fate in the hands of viewers.

Zinwe received five nominations from fellow housemates during the nomination show, the highest number ever.

On stage, the host Ebuka announced that Zinwe, consisting of Zion and Chinwe, would be leaving the ‘No Loose Guard’ season. They are the fifth pair evicted from the reality TV show this season.

The eviction, determined by viewers’ votes, resulted in the bottom three among the five nominated pairs: Chekas with 17.34%, Beta with 14.04%, and Zinwe with 12.76%.

The remaining nine pairs will now compete for the grand prize, which the viewers’ love and votes will decide.

This year’s BBNaija season kicked off on 27 July, introducing 28 housemates paired into 14 teams. The show will run for 71 days, concluding on 6 October , with the winner of the 2024 season taking home a grand prize of N100 million.

