Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, has opened up about why he was placed in a male cell during his jail term.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in April that Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky to six months in jail for Naira abuse.

The judge, who sentenced the crossdresser without the option of a fine, said the sentence would serve as a lesson for others who abuse the naira.

On 5 August, Bobrisky was released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after serving a six-month sentence.

Since his release from prison, the crossdresser has thrown parties and shot several photoshoots but has not granted any interviews.

However, Bobrisky recently granted his first post-release interview with skit maker Bae Barbie on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ podcast.

During the interview, Bobrisky said serving his jail term in a male cell made the experience more enjoyable.

He said: “I spent my jail term at the male correctional centre (cell), and I loved it. I’ll give reasons why I loved it. If they had put me in the female correctional centre (cell), I wouldn’t have had fun or enjoyed myself. While at the male correctional centre (cell), I was the only different person, and they were nice to me. They showed me care.

“So, if I had stayed in the female cell, who would have shown me care, bought me food, asked if I had eaten, or taken care of me? I was in the female cell in EFCC custody because four people were in the room. Four to five guys were in the room, and obviously, this is a body with boobs. This is a body with a nice shape. So, they wouldn’t want to put me among these guys.”

VIP

Additionally, the crossdresser refuted claims of having been imprisoned in a VIP cell during his prison sentence.

This newspaper reported that Bobrisky wore a new appearance upon his release, contrary to what his fans expected after his time in prison.

His new appearance and makeup generated speculation about preferential treatment or a VIP prison stay.

Reacting to the rumours, he said, “I’m not going to say anything about being put in a VIP cell; that’s other people’s business. Nigerians know how to sit down and say things that probably never happened or happened differently.

“People love putting together one or two things and start fabricating stories. So, I won’t join that party and sit here telling you. I was there because I was convicted, and I went to serve my jail term.”

Why I pleaded guilty

Additionally, the crossdresser maintained that he admitted being guilty of Naira abuse because he’s the one in the video.

This newspaper reported that Bobrisky admitted to being a man and pleaded guilty to the charges against him before the court.

“Yes, I pleaded guilty. If I had told the judge I was not guilty, she would have given me bail, and I would have gone home. But I told her I was guilty because I was in the video. What I’ve noticed about Nigerians is that they don’t like the truth. I believe that when you tell the truth in court, sometimes it sets you free, and sometimes it doesn’t. But I don’t care whether it might not set me free; I feel it’s essential to be honest.

“My lawyer told me in EFCC detention to plead not guilty when I got to court. But I thought about it and realised I was spending the money. I didn’t know that by spraying money, you could go to prison or get arrested for it. But you know what? Let me speak the truth to my Lord. Whether my Lord is a man or a woman, I don’t care. I’ll tell the truth. It then depends on my Lord to decide whether I’ll be given the option of a fine, community service, or something else. And my Lord chose to sentence Bobrisky to prison,” he added.

A return

Moreover, Bobrisky expressed a desire to return to prison, noting that the judge sentenced him, intending to break his spirit.

Bobrisky viewed his six-month prison term as a vacation and a much-needed break.

He said he had been overworked and that the sentence allowed him to rest.

He stated, “They decided to break me, but sadly, nothing happened to Mummy of Lagos. I’m still okay and sound, and I’m confident I will continue to be refined and pleasing. I’d even consider returning to the correctional centre for a short time. I said this not because I genuinely want to go again but because these people want to break me. Yes. I’ve never heard of anyone being imprisoned for spraying their money.

“It is funny to me; everything happened like a movie. I sprayed my money, not anyone else’s, and didn’t steal it. I did not kidnap anyone, I did not rape anyone, and I did not kill anyone. I simply sprayed my own hard-earned money, yet I was sentenced to a place filled with criminals—killers, kidnappers, rapists, murderers. I’m a powerful person and ready for whatever comes my way. If I’ve chosen this lifestyle and it’s led me to where I want to be, I must be ready for the worst. The worst that has happened so far is being sent to prison, even though I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t kill anyone.”

Background

Bobrisky’s case was similar to that of actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was convicted for spraying and trampling on new Naira notes at a wedding in Lagos.

A video of Ms Omoseyin spraying new Naira notes at a wedding in Lekki on 28 January 2023 went viral, leading to her arrest on 1 February 2023.

On 2 February, Judge Chukwujekwu Aneke sentenced Ms Omoseyin to six months in prison or a fine of N300,000.

