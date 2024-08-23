Over a decade ago, a promising young talent was cut in his prime. The death of John Chijioke, famously known as CD John, a talented comedian, shocked the Nigerian entertainment scene.

His death in a ghastly accident on 24 March 2011 around Lagos Island remains fresh in the minds of many privileged to have experienced his craft, especially his uncanny ability to mimic Christian gospel singers, especially “Warri,” “Yoruba,” and “Ariaria (an eastern praise style)”.

A year earlier, another rising star, Oladapo Olaonipekun, aka Dagrin, passed on in near-similar circumstances. So CD John’s death was even more devastating. At 23, he had all the trappings of a star. A talented one at that!

He had the witty and spontaneous qualities every stand-up comedian must possess. His friends and colleagues also described him as humble, another rare quality among stars.

A failed musician turned comedian, CD John was a regular at now-rested shows like Bummi Davies’ “Stand Up Naija” comedy show alongside the likes of Omo Baba and Princess.

Launch Pad

Born on 27 March 1988 in Abia State, Nigeria, CD John initially pursued a career in music before discovering his true calling in stand-up comedy. Although details about his formal education were only partially known, his natural talent and charisma undeniably made him stand out in the industry.

By the time he emerged, the comedy scene in Lagos was vibrant. His breakthrough came in 2010 when he gained widespread recognition for humorously portraying Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

CD John’s unique blend of music and humour, deeply rooted in everyday Nigerian experiences, quickly set him apart. His ability to parody turned crowd favourites and boosted his popularity, showcasing his creative genius.

Notable appearances included the Teju Babyface and the November 2010 Jedi live comedy show, “Laugh Wan Kill Me Die (LWKMD).”

CD John also captivated audiences with his performances at events like Stand Up Nigeria and venues like Koko Lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Breadwinner

The late John resided with his mother and younger sister at Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

Following their father’s death, CD John assumed the role of the family’s breadwinner. So, while CD John was gaining fame, he took on the responsibility of his family.

The comedian rented the fenced bungalow in January 2011, their new home after relocating from their previous residence in Isolo.

Tragic night

In March 2011, just days before his tragic accident, CD John anchored singer Harrysong’s album listening party at Tribeca, Victoria Island.

As the event’s host, he effortlessly engaged the audience, delivering a performance that would sadly be his last.

After the event, the comedian left in a convoy with Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) Season 7 winner Kunle Remi, heading home to his Jakande estate, Isolo. However, fate took a tragic turn as CD John’s vehicle, a black Golf 2, crashed into a stationary car on Lagos Island, causing fatal injuries.

The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of 24 March 2011. CD John, alongside his girlfriend, Ebere, and two other passengers, was rushed to Saint Nicholas Hospital, Victoria Island.

“My friend drove my car, but immediately we realised a car was on the road. He managed to swerve to the left, but it was sudden, and my car hit the rear of the Toyota. Meanwhile, CD was coming behind at top speed and uncontrollably ran into my car (an Explorer Jeep) seconds later,” the 2011 GUS winner narrated the incident to NET NG.

Despite initial treatment, CD John succumbed to his injuries later that morning. The late comedian’s body was moved to the morgue at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Lagos.

His death shocked the entertainment industry as a day earlier, a famous Yoruba actor Ahmed Alasari, who died two days earlier, 22 March 2011, was buried on the eve of CD John’s tragic accident.

The tragedy was even more heartbreaking because CD John died three days before his 23rd birthday.

On 20 April 2011, CD John was buried at Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos. Prominent figures in the Nigerian comedy industry attended his burial, leading a convoy to honour him.

Dreams cut-short

CD John’s death marked the loss of a promising talent whose career was only beginning to bloom. Just before he died, his career and lifestyle had greatly improved, and he was confident about his future in comedy.

Among his unfulfilled dreams were plans to perform internationally and improve his unique comedic style.

“This is very sad. He (CD John) used to call me his mom jokingly and was supposed to go with me for a show in London soon,” Comedienne Princess told Bella Naija days after his death.

The vibrant rising star’s short life was a sad reminder of questions about what could have been if CD John’s talent had more time to shine.

What the industry had to say

The news of CD John’s death reverberated across the Nigerian entertainment industry, leaving colleagues like Basketmouth, Teju Babyface, Ali Baba, and AY Makun in shock and sorrow. They all noted the significant void left by his untimely demise, underscoring the impact of his loss.

AY Makun described CD John as “our own Dagrin,” referencing the similar impact and abrupt end both stars experienced. Comedienne Princess recalled how she was close to CD John.

The late Sound Sultan, in shock, said it was a sad tragedy because he was starting his career.

In an interview with Hip TV, comedian Kenny Blaq explained that he did not invent music comedy. He described the late Gbenga Adeboye and CD John as the genre’s pioneers in Nigeria. While he acknowledged his (Kenny Blaq) contributions, he noted that his style added a new, modern touch, similar to the styles of Wizkid and Davido.

Fellow comedians like Ajibade Oyemade, MC Danni B, and Mandy poured in more tributes, highlighting CD John’s humility, creativity, and style. They pointed out that his ability to merge music with comedy was seen as a unique contribution that resonated with fans and industry peers alike.

Legacy

Even though CD John didn’t win many awards, his unique style in Nigerian comedy still has a significant impact. His blend of music and humour continues to inspire music comedians like Blaq and more.

Though his career was brief, CD John’s work remains a tribute to a talent whose impact endures. The tragic loss of CD John echoes the many talents whose careers were unexpectedly halted before their prime. In his short-lived yet impactful journey, CD John left an imprint in the memories of those who witnessed his craft.

In May 2017, during the Lagos at 50 celebrations, entertainment practitioners held a tribute to honour the impact of departed Nigerian comedians. The event paid respect to CD John and notable figures like John Chukwu, Sam Loco Efe, Gbenga Adeboye, and others who had significantly influenced the entertainment industry.

Watch a throwback performance of CD John below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

