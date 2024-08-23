Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemates team Streeze (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge) and team Flourish (Rhuthee and DJ Flo) have made some bold predictions about the outcome of the ongoing reality TV show, adding to the unpredictable nature of the show.

During an interview with PREMIUM TIME on Wednesday,both team members spoke about their post-BBNaija house plan and other issues.

Regarding the winner’s outcome, Rhuthee and DJ Flo predicted Doublekay or Zinwe, while the Mayor predicted Double Kay.

“I guess it’s probably Doublekay because coming out and finding out they are married is still a shock,” Mayor said.

Bbnaija House Season 9 Twists

Each season, Big Brother spices things up with new twists and turns, giving every edition a unique vibe compared to the last. These changes can work in favour of some housemates while putting others at a disadvantage. For instance, in the ‘No Loose Guard’ season, a key twist was the pairing of housemates and the empowerment to nominate others for eviction.

Immunity was granted to the weekly custodians, who could evict or save a team. However, Biggie has replaced the custodian challenge, returning immunity to the Heads of the House.

During the interview, teams Florish and Streeze shared their thoughts on these twists, expressing concern that too much power was handed to the housemates this season.

Streeze believes that certain duos, such as siblings and twins, have a natural advantage due to the strength of their bond.

Streeze said, “To be fair, in my opinion, there was too much power at the beginning of the game. There was way too much power because I feel like pairing up as a duo was already one thing, and then, by default, some duos were naturally more potent than others. I’m talking about maybe siblings who have known each other since birth, not to even talk about the twin dynamic. If I’m your twin, we’ve known each other for, let’s say, ten years or forever.

“So, that already poses a stronger bond than maybe friends of five years, six years, or ten years, as the case may be, and that’s fine. But then that’s one thing that we’re dealing with. There was power playing in the house, and the house was divided. There was no way you could make decisions as custodians, and you would not step on people’s toes.”

Streeze is convinced they would still be on the BBNaija show if the custodians hadn’t been given so much power.

“I just feel like there was way too much power. Even the fact that we won, we had difficult choices to make. These are tough choices to make. We would still be in the house if that custodian power weren’t in play. We would still be in the house right now because I feel like being put on that spot that day changed many things, like how people saw us inside or outside. But it’s still a good power, you know, it’s still a cool switch-up.

“But then, in that arrangement and dynamic, it was too much power for the housemates to wield. Oh yeah, because, you know, anything that could have a resentment towards you. It is like, ‘If I win the custodian, I’m going for you next’. So, by default, I don’t think you put a lot of people in a fair position.” They added.

Rhuthee, unhappy with the twists, proposed an alternative twist: The custodians would be required to evict the pair closest to them from the house.

“Biggie will always come up with something different every season, and I think the only thing he did was give so much power to the people in the house. As a result, people must walk on eggshells and be careful around each other so they don’t get on anyone’s black book and get sent home. But we can’t regret anything because we don’t know how it could have gone. We could have gone anyway. Even with the last week and the show’s dynamics, we don’t know if we would have stayed. So we can only be grateful for how far we have come and the journey.

“I know how Biggie can be because it’s Biggie’s house, so that anything can happen. I was expecting the twist, but the custodian thing was too big. I felt like if Biggie would come up with a strategy or, let’s assume, the custodian thing again, and a twist came where he said, evict the closest person to you, that would have been something different because Biggie comes with different surprises, but power was too much for someone. Every Sunday, you could see the people who had the custodian power; they were a little bit worried because they didn’t know if they were going to step on someone’s toes or if they had to make a decision they would regret. So I think it could have been different.” Rhuthee added.

Eviction nomination shock

When asked how Team Streeze reacted upon discovering that about eight pairs had nominated them for eviction, the pair said they were shocked as they believed they had a good relationship with everyone.

Streeze said, “I just feel it was a typical case. I was surprised and not surprised at the same time because I felt like we were a low-key threat in the house. We have dual personalities: creativity, energy, and strength. And we were doing the right thing.

“So, it was right for them to pick out one of the opposition coming up, but some people were not expecting it. So many people had it in for us, but we didn’t know because we were cool with them. So, it was surprising, shocking, and a bit disappointing, but like I said, we enjoyed it.” They added.

Post Eviction Plan

Team Flourish and Streeze shared insights into their post-eviction plans, revealing their ambitions and next steps.

Rhuthee said, “Before I got into the house, I owned an online restaurant called 990 Parks, where I share food with people on the streets, in prisons and hospitals. We are going into the food industry full-time. I’d want to amplify that, and I’d love to explore the entertainment field. I’m open to anything but am mostly a caterer.”

DJ Flo said, “So, with me, as you all know, I’m a DJ. So, we will only expand on that and make it bigger. I want to create as much content as possible to keep people entertained. I want to do this DJ thing differently before going into the house. I also had an initiative where I speak to women and try to help women who have been through sexual and gender-based violence. So, that’s very dear to me, and I want to expand on that.

“I want to make the platform bigger, and I want it to be a safe space where women who have been through any type of sexual and gender-based violence can always come to us for help. It can be therapy, shelter, or anything. I just want to give back in my way. So, I plan on making that bigger with my podcast and helping them personally.”

Mayor, a content creator and media director, has decided to enter the entertainment industry and do everything on a larger scale.

