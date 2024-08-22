The technology ride-hailing company Bolt has been significantly affected by the recent surge in “fake” ride requests between Nigeria and South Africa.

In response, the company has suspended several accounts and restricted inter-country ride requests, a move that has directly impacted its operations.

Nigerians woke up on Thursday morning to find themselves at the centre of a massive online rivalry. The rivalry quickly gained momentum and was initiated by South Africans, who began a viral challenge involving Bolt rides.

Despite the different geography, the digital provocation was intended to irritate Nigerian drivers by making them wait unnecessarily at pickup locations.

Bolt has, however, taken swift action to address the issue. The company stated, “Bolt is aware of the recent fake ride requests between individuals in Nigeria and South Africa. We’ve swiftly implemented measures to resolve the issue, including restricting inter-country ride requests, and have blocked those responsible from the Bolt app.

“Those responsible have been blocked from the Bolt app. We prioritise the safety and integrity of our platform and are committed to supporting our driver-partners.”

Request ride challenge

Recall the two African countries have had a long-standing feud history, just like the 2024 Afcon and the recent Miss South Africa pageant featuring Chidimma Adetshina, the embattled finalist who withdrew over backlash row of her Nigerian heritage.

This time, the aim was to order rides from Nigerian drivers and then cancel them, allegedly to waste their time and fuel.

PREMIUM TIMES’ checks show that the challenge started as a conversation by South Africans on X. According to the netizens, Nigeria’s currency is weak, so they believe its citizens can’t afford to pay cancellation fees.

The first trend was labelled “Request in Nigeria Challenge.” Hours later, South Africans started giving updates to the challenge. They were ordering rides in Nigeria from their own country, leaving the drivers stranded.

A trending video on X shows a South African man, among others, mocking a Nigerian Bolt driver named ‘Kotoro-Ola’ after cancelling a ride he booked. Alongside the video, several screenshots emerged online, showing South Africans ordering Bolt rides in Nigeria from their own country purely to cause frustration and financial loss for Nigerian drivers.

This was seen as a “petty” feud, provoking Nigerians to vow to respond with the same energy in more folds.

By Thursday noon, “South Africans” topped the trend with over 24,000 tweets. But within hours, the hashtag #BoltforBolt emerged in response, with over 30,000 tweets reflecting Nigeria’s counter-challenge.

By Thursday afternoon, the Bolt hashtag had garnered significant traction, trending with 33,000 mentions, while #SouthAfricans accumulated 84,000 mentions and counting.

According to Statista, Nigeria has approximately 5.75 million users on X, while South Africa has over 3 million. While South Africans were engaging in online banter, Nigerians proudly highlighted their country’s large population and strong online presence, reminding South Africa of their trolling capabilities in matters like this.

Other users mocked South Africans for starting a “war they couldn’t win,” knowing that Nigerians, with their estimated 200 million population, have the numbers to mobilise effectively.

Clap back

Nigerians began ordering Bolt and Uber rides in South Africa in retaliation, replicating the same disruptive tactic. This counteraction led to a further surge in the challenge, with citizens from both countries using social media to either show their support or express their dissatisfaction.

Nigerians reportedly triggered a significant Bolt surge in Cape Town and Johannesburg, causing ride shortages and high prices, leaving many South Africans stranded and frustrated. There were also reports of Bolt services being disrupted in South Africa.

A video shared by an X influencer showed over 40 Bolt rides ordered by Nigerians to the same street in Johannesburg, where drivers ended up together.

More hashtags emerged, such as “Aura for Aura,” “Nigerians vs. South Africans,” “Soweto,” “Uber for Uber,” and “Johannesburg.”

As of the time of this report, #SouthAfricans stands at 126,000 tweets.

Mixed reactions from both sides have varied significantly. Many Nigerians have taken a proactive stance, intensifying their efforts in response to the challenge. They have actively mobilised on social media to demonstrate their numbers and support, with some users reporting multiple bookings of Uber and Bolt rides in South Africa.

Commentators highlighted the disparity in cancellation policies between the two countries, emphasising that while South Africans incur costs for cancellations, Nigerians have an advantage because their cancellation is free.

On the other hand, some South Africans conceded defeat, recognising the challenge’s negative impact on their drivers and the broader economy. Prominent voices have called for a separation of the groups to avoid further damage, and some users have expressed regret over the situation.

Given Bolt’s policy of not reimbursing drivers for fuel spent on cancelled rides, some drivers have reportedly begun to reject long-distance requests until the situation calms down.

The challenge once more highlighted broader tensions between the two nations.

