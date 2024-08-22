Famous Nigerian skit maker, media personality and entertainer Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, has launched a game and talent hunt show titled ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’.
At a Wednesday media briefing at the Mikano Motors showroom in Lagos, the Oyo-born skit maker added that ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’ is designed to discover and celebrate the most talented individuals across various categories.
With a mix of thrilling games, intense challenges, and raw talent, Kiekie said the participants will have the opportunity to showcase their unique skills and win fantastic prizes.
The show will premiere on 1 October at 5:00 p.m., and subsequent episodes will air every Thursday on Kiekie TV Channel on YouTube. It will run for 12 weeks and have a grand finale where winners will be announced.
|
Kiekie said over 30 participants could win prizes, including a new 2023 Mikano Changan car, N30 million, two all-expense-paid trips to any country of choice, and more.
Format
Kiekie said she has curated a Talent Showcase of unique skills across various categories, including music, dance, comedy, and more.
The main segments here are Impress the Audience, Blast it Up, The Big Stage and many more.
Others are high-energy games that test both physical and mental agility. The main segments here are Back to School, Balloon Busters, Backward Racers, Climbers, The Freezer Game, The Negotiator and many more.
The show will focus on audience interaction and feature live voting and engagement from viewers, allowing fans to support their favourite participants actively. This segment is aptly named “All my guys are ballers.” The physical audition scheduled for 3 September is for participants who did not have the chance to register online or submit their videos.
Interested participants are expected to register by visiting www.kiekie.tv/kue, filling out the form, and submitting it. Once the form has been submitted, record a 45-second video of you showcasing your talent, post it on your Instagram or TikTok account with the hashtag #KiekieUnscriptedExperience #IdeservetobeonKUE, and use the tag @kiekieunscriptedexp.
The participants must follow and add the @kiekieunscriptedexp Instagram handle as a collaborator on their posts. They must also be subscribed to the Kiekie TV channel on YouTube.
Registration is open from 20 August 20 to 2 September 2024.
