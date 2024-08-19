The organisers of the Big Brother NAIJA reality show have made some adjustments to the rules of the ongoing season 9, introducing new dynamics to the game.

The need for these changes became pertinent after the ongoing season’s adoption of the custodian challenge, HOH ballot, and allowing housemates to vote for the eviction of the button four pairs seemed to have failed.

As observed in prior seasons, the original rules granted custodians the power to influence eviction and the HOH ballot while exempting them from eviction.

However, the head of the house did not enjoy this privilege in the ongoing season.

BBN new adoptions

During Sunday’s eviction show, host Ebuka mentioned that Big Brother had abolished the custodian challenge and HOH ballot. He added that housemates will no longer have the authority to vote for the eviction of the bottom four.

On the flip side, adopting the original game pattern was reinstated. Immunity for the head of the house ensures that HOH cannot be evicted during their reign. Contrary to prior seasons, this season, the HOH does not have the power to save or replace a housemate who has been nominated.

According to Ebuka, the housemates will nominate each other for eviction, while viewers can save and evict through public voting.

Sunday eviction

Big Brother Naija season 9 heated up as two teams got evicted during the Sunday Live Eviction show.

Since the start of this season, there’s been a new twist: only one pair gets evicted on Sundays.

Four teams with the lowest vote — Flourish, Streeze, Radicals and Beta were up for eviction.

Again, the custodians, Wanni X Handi, were given the power to save one of the nominated housemate pairs from possible eviction, and they saved team Beta.

Left with three pairs up for eviction, the housemates voted out Streeze (Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh) and Flourish (Dj Flo and Rhuthee).

Team Tami was the first to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” season, followed by the Ndi Nne pair.

