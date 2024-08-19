Before 16 August, the Anozies, a family living in Lagos, remained unknown until famous Nigerian philanthropic content creator Asherkine thrust them into the spotlight.

Asherkine is renowned for his philanthropic content, in which he helps struggling Nigerians on the streets. In his content, he takes random people out for a treat, buys them house items, food, and clothes, and gives them money.

However, his latest philanthropic act involving bus driver Oluwasegun Anozie gained more attention due to details about his (Mr Anozie) family.

In the viral video, he bought several items worth over N1 million, including a TV set, games, and gifts for Mr Anozie’s four children and wife (Tina Anozie), who had on 27 July prayed to benefit from Asherkine’s humanitarian act on her Facebook page.

But luck found his husband, who shared with Asherkine how he gave up his white-collar job to drive a commercial bus to fund the education of his four children during their conversation.

However, Asherkine’s gesture, which brought the family into the limelight, was not the story; the story was that in the video, they were portrayed as one happy family, but on social media, Ms Anozie portrayed herself as a single mother of four.

Ms Anozie, an educational consultant and a digital creator became a subject of attraction after netizens discovered her Facebook post in which she claimed to be a single mother.

She made the Facebook post on 10 August, during her daughter Amara’s graduation ceremony.

“Let me save these pictures here, graduation things. Congratulations, Amara! The next level is activated. My kids, my everything. Proud momma, single mom, happy moments, graduation 2024, on God forever,” her post read.

In another Facebook post, she said she only co-parented with her supposed ex-husband.

She faced backlash from netizens for accepting gifts intended for Mr Anozie’s wife, given her public claims of being a single mother.

Furthermore, netizens uncovered several social media posts by Mr Anozie hinting at his wife’s calls for a divorce.

In an X conversation with Àgbà John Doe (@jon_doe), Mr Anozie confirmed that Tina was no longer his wife.

He said, “I am shocked by the way this woman I call my wife wants to destroy my life. What have I done to her to deserve this kind of treatment? She’s not my wife; I’m not interested in the marriage. I want two children from her: my son and my first daughter.

“I want the two because, for now, I’m still working on my financial capacity. I still need a house and may not have time for the two small girls because of work.”

During their conversation, Mr Anozie didn’t share the reasons behind his wife’s decision to leave the marriage but claimed to be the sole provider of their housing.

In another X tweet, he (Mr Anozie) expressed disbelief at his wife’s betrayal.

He also tweeted: “People keep asking me to do DNA tests. The DNA test is a major distraction for me. I love my children and do my best to give them the best education I don’t have. This is my commitment to them as a father.”

Tina’s side of the story

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Saturday, Ms Anozie said she left the marriage after Mr Anozie gave her options: either she and her children move in with her mother or live on the streets.

She said: “School fees aren’t an issue. My mental health is paramount. I left because he gave me two options with my nine-month-old baby and the other kids—CS’s mother with postpartum depression. I cleared my account while I was in the hospital. He asked us to move to my mom’s house or go and live under the bridge because the rent was due. I have always paid for rent but did not work then because of the new baby. He didn’t care what would happen to us. I ran to my school alums to help me and my kids, who contributed to getting things for myself and the kids.

“I work Monday to Sunday, I sell books, I do everything to take care of my kids. Co-parenting involves him having access to his kids and supporting them but not living together. The last time I allowed him to come and live with us, he said he wouldn’t contribute to the rent, so I couldn’t pay rent for over five years. Anyone who wants this kind of marriage, may God grant their heart desire, and as many people who have said one bad thing about me, may it backfire.”

The mother-of-four denied rumours that she left due to her husband’s inability to pay rent.

She claimed she was the one paying for their house rent and sorting out other bills before their separation.

“Why will anyone married for over 10 years leave her marriage because of 1 year house rent? Why will any woman leave a hardworking man because of a financial setback? Why will you choose to believe everything on social media? I guess the interviewers are just trying to create content, but as for me, I’ll keep soaring because I’m an eagle. I have no fears; people who know me know my story.

“I, Tina agreed to marry that man (Mr Anozie) when he didn’t have a house, which I refused to disclose to my family. We rented a room for some months for our wedding. I never left him because of one year’s rent. Ask him if he has ever paid rent for over eight years or school fees for his kids. Let God be our judge.”

She added that since leaving, her mental health has improved, and her children are happy and careless about the opinions of online critics.

“Asherkine brought food items, they will all be finished but the truth is that God will never forsake me and my children. He paid their school fees and I have cleared all bills for next term. It’s a relief, he might look gentle but with the intent of the heart, who knows. I don’t care what social media in-laws feel, it’s myself. If I was dead and gone, no one would be ranting. So Chidinma, if you put all your hope on man, you’ll be shocked. I started living when I spoke to myself to live for my kids, emotional abuse is real,” she added.

