The Guinness World Records (GWR) has confirmed Nigerian content creator and food consultant Brian Nwana as the new record holder for the most restaurants visited in 24 hours.

The 22-year-old started his attempt on 24 April and set the record on 25 April after visiting 150 restaurants in Abuja.

GWR, on its website on Wednesday, stated that the Abuja-based food consultant smashed the previous record held by American YouTuber Eric Decker, better known as Airrack, who set the record in 2023 after visiting 100 restaurants.

According to GWR, Brian walked over 25 kilometres (15 miles), starting at Chicken Republic in the Gwarinpa residential area and ending at Kilimanjaro, a fast food chain in the city centre.

Furthermore, GWR stated that the content creator began and ended his walk at 5 p.m., taking a nine-hour break from midnight to 9 A.M for sleep.

Guidelines

Additionally, GWR added that the food consultant adhered to all record attempt rules and regulations.

“No forms of private transport can be used while attempting this record, and due to the city’s limited public transportation infrastructure, Brian completed his entire route on foot. To successfully achieve the record, at least one food or drink item must be purchased and consumed at each restaurant, with the requirement that at least 75 per cent of the orders are food.

“Brian says he ate probably enough to last a week and tried to taste something – even a mouthful – from most places he visited. The remaining food was all consumed by his team and members of the public.”

More so, GWR said during the attempt, he (Brain) ate a variety of foods, including shawarma, pizza, fried chicken and burgers, despite his favourite meals being moin moin (bean pudding) and Àmàlà (a dough-like swallow food).

Rationale

Brain, in a video shared on his Instagram page on 29 March, said he attempted the record to promote Abuja’s food industry.

He said, “You might be wondering why I’m doing this; I’m doing this for three primary reasons. First, I want to put Nigerian foods, more specifically Abuja foods, on the map by showing the country’s different kinds and varieties of food. Secondly, I’m an Abuja-based food content creator and work with many Abuja food businesses, so I have seen how the economy has negatively affected them.

‘I aim to use this opportunity and attempt to promote the food businesses. I also want to use my opportunity to give back to my community. I will do this by collaborating with the spots I visit to give free food to the community members who need it.”

Furthermore, GWR said Brain encouraged global food enthusiasts to explore Nigeria’s culinary scene, noting that his achievement highlighted its potential.

