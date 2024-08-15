Ndi Nne, the niece-and-aunt duo from Big Brother Naija’s “No Loose Guard” season 9, have shared their biggest regret following their exit from the reality TV show on Sunday.

In a twist that left everyone in shock, Ndi Nne (Nne and Chinne) were evicted in the second week despite being elected Heads of the House by their fellow housemates. This unprecedented event marked the first time in BBNaija history that a Head of House would be evicted, as they are traditionally immune to elimination.

Despite their early eviction, Ndi Nne left a lasting impression during their short stay. They clinched victory in the ‘custodian challenge’ in their first week, earning them immunity and a mystery card that allowed them to influence nominations or evictions.

Regrets

Shedding more light on experiences outside the house, they said they realised that their strategy of presenting themselves as an aunt and niece during the highly competitive duo challenge could have been more favourable.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Nne said, “Coming out of the house and seeing the comments, especially from the first week, many questioned the ‘aunt and niece’ role.

“The housemates and viewers expected us to hide our relationship and adopt a different strategy. Our openness initially didn’t sit well with them, but opinions softened over time.”

Ndi Nne said they believed their eviction was a matter of fate rather than strategy.

Surprise eviction

Discussing their eviction ultimately by the Streeze pair (Mayor Frosh and Toby) ‘custodian power’, they said they were disappointed that they were picked despite having a good relationship with them.

Nne said their former relationship with the team Streeze could be strained a “little bit because, if I were to be them, I wouldn’t evict them because we were close to them. I was vibing with Mayor Frosh a lot; we used to dance. Our lockers were nearby, we had connections, and we expected more. Other pairs were up for eviction, and they weren’t so close to them, but we understand that it was a tough decision to make. It was a tough decision for them. We had a good rapport with Mayor Frosh, so it was a bit disappointing.”

Chinne said, “Our stay in the house was working. What happened was fate; maybe we were not meant to stay in the house for that long. If you go back to the house and ask the housemates about us, they will have a positive thing to say. We built good friendships in the house already.

“If you look at the diary sessions the team Streeze had with Biggie, you’d see that they were just plainly strategic about this. Toby and the Mayor saw that the house was divided into two groups and that we were with the Mbadiwe group, the stronger pair. So, they wanted to separate us and weaken that particular group and pair we were in, and that’s the reason we think he chose us. If not for that, we feel like we will still be in the house and strong contender.”

Shortcomings

Nne identified their strengths as “good luck, hard work, and discipline.” She admitted her struggle with visibility, stating, “I was perceived as dull initially until becoming Head of House, which allowed me to showcase myself better.”

Chinne noted her physical appearance as a weakness, “There was a perception that I should dress a certain way since it was Biggie’s house. I preferred to stay true to myself, but some people didn’t understand my choice.”

Nne and Chinne expressed willingness to return if given the chance. Nne stated, “I would be more proactive early on if given another chance,” while Chinne said, “I’d stay true to myself.” The duo expressed hope for another chance in the all-stars BBN version.

Plans

Looking ahead, Nne plans stated in the interview that she plans to focus on her perfume brand. “I aim to develop my perfume line in Nigeria instead of importing. I want to start there and continue growing my brand.”

On the other hand, China said she intends to expand her brand, Pisces Kitchen, and return to acting, “I’m looking forward to growing my brand and diving back into entertainment.”

Great moment

When discussing their highlights, Chinne remarked, “The highlight for me was winning the custodian title. When we entered the house, we were still finding our footing. Winning the challenge gave us a sense of direction.”

Nne added, “Staying in the Head of House lounge was like luxury. Winning the challenge was exhilarating, and the feeling of power was overwhelming. We didn’t fully grasp the extent of our influence until we had the chance to save a pair from eviction.”

On discovering duo DoubleKay’s marriage after their exit, Chinne said, “We were surprised. It was a clever strategy, and we hope it works out for them.”

Commenting on the house affair between different duos, Ndi Nne said they believed that despite it being a popular strategy, they don’t think it’s crucial, noting that anyone could be good on the show without a relationship. When asked about their attraction to any housemate, they revealed no romantic interests but cherished the friendships formed.

Ndi Nne bond

The close-knit pair, whose bond began when Chinne moved in with Nne’s family shortly after Nne’s birth in 2002, had a memorable run.

Nne explained their familial bond: “There wasn’t a specific moment—it just formed naturally. Chinne was nine when I was born, and our bond grew from there.”

Elaborating on how they came about their BBNaija entry, Chinne said, “I had been auditioning for eight years. This season’s duo format seemed perfect to bring Nne along despite the risk of family-related complications. I felt family is family, and it was the right choice.”

Concluding, Nne said, “I’ll miss the house itself—it was like a character. The Head of House lounge felt like a personal sanctuary.” Chinne will miss the kitchen, noting, “The housemates loved my food.” The duo thanked their supporters for their encouragement throughout their time on the show. Both also revealed that they are rooting for the Mbadiwe twins to clinch the highly coveted prize.

The BBNaija Season 9 features 14 duos competing for a grand prize of ₦100 million.

The season lasts up to three months, during which the duos will face various challenges as they vie for the top spot. The show brings together a diverse mix of pairs, each with unique dynamics and strategies, adding to the excitement and unpredictability of the competition.

