The death anniversary of the late Nigerian music star Ierioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is less than a month away.

Still, his father is unwavering in his search for justice. He has appeared on various mainstream media outlets and broadcast live on social media.

Mohbad, 27, died on 12 September 2023 and was buried the next day, an action which sparked outrage. The cause of his death remains unknown as his family, especially his father, Joseph Aloba, has rejected the initial autopsy results.

Mr Aloba announced that the family was conducting an independent autopsy and recently, in a video shared on his TikTok, called on women who bore children for his late son to come forward.

In June, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, granted Mohbad’s family’s request to conduct a second autopsy following their rejection of the initial autopsy findings.

On 21 September 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos State Police exhumed Mohbad’s body for an autopsy due to uncertainties surrounding his death.

As though preempting his fans, his family have asked his fans not to organise any activities commemorating his anniversary.

On Tuesday, Monisola Odomuso, a member of the Aloba family legal team, requested that the family be allowed to grieve privately without the added burden of an elaborate event.

The statement read, “It has come to the attention of the Aloba family that some organisations have been planning to celebrate the first anniversary of the death of the late son and singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad).

On the contrary, the late singer’s family has opposed planned preparations to celebrate the singer posthumously.

‘‘The Aloba family wishes to appeal to such interest groups to suspend such ideas for the following reasons:

The late singer is yet to be buried. As such, the family would wish the public to join them in prayers at his anniversary rather than organising elaborate events that will affect their emotions.”

They also warned those who intend to use the anniversary for commercial purposes.

The death of the 27-year-old has brought to light a lot of incompletely unravelled revelations, from the accusation of his record label boss, Naira Marley, to Sam Larry, to Prime Boy, to paternity fraud allegations that have trailed his wife, Omawumi.

