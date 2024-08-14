In July, news filtered in that a movie producer and CEO of Ason-Rich Movie Production, Henry Odenigbo, was one of the nine members of a notorious kidnapping gang killed during an operation in Ladipo, Mushin.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Lagos Police Command’s Special Squad One Team gunned down the gang members who allegedly plotted to abduct wealthy individuals in the state.

The police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the Command had been on the trail of the gang for the past eight months as a result of their numerous kidnapping of wealthy individuals in Isolo, Okota, Ejigbo and Ladipo areas of Lagos State.

The police, however, concealed their identities. Still, its spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that four AK-47 rifles, four locally made semiautomatic pistols, nine AK-47 magazines, three walkie-talkies, and two operational vehicles, a black Toyota 4Runner and a blue Lexus RX350, were recovered from the suspects.

While their identities were kept under wraps, a filmmaker and actor, Stanley Nwoko, aka Stanley Ontop, posted Odenigbo’s photos on his Instagram alleging that he was the ‘‘ringleader’’ of the kidnap gang, killed in the gun duel with the police.

The Actors Guild, Kanayo O Kanayo, Yul Edochie and other Nollywood practitioners would also dissociate themselves from the slain filmmaker and three different film practitioners.

The Guild, in a statement, said the three persons who died in the shootout with the police at Ladipo on Thursday were not its members.

The statement partly read: “The Rivers State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria at this moment disclaims any affiliation with the individuals who tragically lost their lives in a recent robbery incident in Lagos. Specifically, Prince Henry Asonna (Executive Producer of Aso Rich), Angel Emanuzo (Associate Producer), Chris Ahaneku (Logistics manager of Rich), and Jerry Eze (Camera Assistant) were not members of our guild. They were not part of our organisation”.

Confirmation

A Vanguard newspaper report published Saturday confirmed late Odenigho’s involvement in the kidnap attempt.

The paper reported that previously, only one gang leader, ‘‘The prominent Nollywood actor and producer Prince Henry Ode from Port Harcourt, had been identified, together with about four members of his colleagues in the film-making industry who were also involved in the violent confrontation with the police.”

The four members are included in the AGN’s Rivers State Chapter disclaimer.

Similarly, they said recent investigations led by Kehinde Oni, a DSP, revealed 42 case files related to the gang’s operations across various police stations in Lagos.

“It was a shocking discovery. The sheer volume of evidence against the gang underscores the extent of their criminal activities,’’ Vanguard quoted Mr Oni as saying.

Sharp Shooter

The police also uncovered the identity of the deadly gang’s mole, whom they described as a ‘‘sharp shooter.”

Mr Oni said Uzoamaka is renowned in criminal circles for his exceptional marksmanship and specialised training in arms handling.

“He was known as one of the sharpest shooters in the criminal world,” said another police official. His skills were highly regarded, but we had no idea he was connected to the kidnappings in Lagos until now.

‘‘During the Ladipo Market operation, Uzoamaka fired the first shot when a decoy car blocked the gang’s path. The shot he fired was intended to intimidate and eliminate anyone obstructing their escape. It struck the car’s headrest but narrowly missed our officer,’’ Mr Oni revealed.

The police said as the investigation continues, they are committed to identifying all victims involved in the Ladipo raid, even though the families of the slain kidnappers have been reluctant to come forward.

