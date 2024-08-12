Favour Igiebor, the Nigerian woman captured in a viral video destroying her husband’s international passport upon arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos over the weekend, has explained her action.

Mrs Igiebor, who said she had been mistreated in her marriage and had passed through so many challenges with her husband prompting her action, didn’t reveal the exact circumstances that led to her public outburst.

Her emotional turmoil was evident, but she chose not to disclose the specific details of her distress. Her video, however, revealed they reside in Italy and have had a turbulent union.

She said, “You have to ask what happened. Don’t just look at the action alone. I am not a mad woman who would just come and act like that. I have my reasons; I have gone through many things. Don’t make comments without knowing what happened. I have gone through a lot of family issues here and there. I cannot be suffering. I suffered with him, and just like that, they want my suffering to be chartered (sic) away just like that.

‘‘When it gets to your neck, you have to act. I didn’t want to make him go through a lot of stress, so I waited until we got to Nigeria to do it rather than Europe, where I could have done it. Don’t make comments without knowing what happened. I have gone through a lot of family issues here and there. Is it when I die, you people will know this woman did not speak out? Actions speak louder than words. I gave him my action to know I have been bearing it.”

She also hinted at deeper family issues, expressing frustration with how her husband, who she claimed controlled most of her affairs, including her social media pages.

NIS wades in, orders probe

In a statement on Monday, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) spokesperson, Kenneth Udo, said Mrs Igiebor’s actions violated the law.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a formal investigation following the circulation of a video on social media, showing a female traveller destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos,” the statement read.

“The individual has been identified and invited for further investigation. If the allegations are substantiated, her actions would have constituted a breach of Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), with corresponding penalties outlined under Section 10(h) of the same Act.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the provisions of the Immigration Act in the interest of national security and to preserving the dignity and integrity of the nation’s legal instruments.”

