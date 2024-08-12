Anthony Ammirati’s manhood may have impaired his chances of winning an Olympic medal. Still, if he accepts an unusual request from an adult site, it might earn him $250,000 for displays under 60 minutes.

Ammirati went viral during the 2024 Paris Olympics on 3 August when it appeared his crotch interfered with his jump and clipped the crossbar during his pole vault heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics on 3 August.

The image spread on social media, and his crotch became a hot topic of conversation, with many expressing sadness about his manhood possibly costing him a medal and landing him in 12th place.

But, in reality, Ammirati’s bulge had nothing to do with him failing the jump. Analysts say he first hit the bar with his shins, followed by his knees.

TMZ Sports obtained a letter from the popular XXX site CamSoda. The letter contained the offer to the track and field star. CamSoda’s VP, Daryn Parker, hopes to rewrite the entire event’s course into a positive, healthy one: “If it were up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.”

Furthermore, “As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods minus the crossbar, of course,” the letter read.

Ammirati, who has expressed his disappointment in not qualifying for the final of the Olympics in Paris, has yet to address the offer and whether or not he will accept or reject it.

“I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session,” he said after the disappointing loss.

While his manhood cut his time at the Olympics short, the 21-year-old athlete has remained a good sport, poking fun at the whole ordeal and engaging eager fans in a new TikTok video.

