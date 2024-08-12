Travelling to Mecca for the Hajj is not just about the worship rituals; visiting some primary Islamic historical sites and places is important.

Visiting Jabal Noor (Mountain of Light), where Cave Hira is situated, offers a profound experience that transcends the physical realm, inviting a symbolic journey of self-discovery and introspection.

Standing in the same sacred space where the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) sought guidance and clarity, you’re encouraged to reflect on your life’s path and the challenges that have shaped you.

This revered site beckons you to pause, look inward, and draw inspiration from the Prophet’s transformative experience. It illuminates your journey and fosters a deeper understanding of yourself and your place in the world.

Cave Hira isn’t just a hole in a mountain. It’s a cornerstone of spiritual awakening and history. For Muslims, this cave is where the Prophet Muhammad received his first revelation from the Angel Gabriel.

Imagine standing where the divine touched humanity, a site steeped in centuries of faith and introspection. This profound spiritual awakening and historical significance of Cave Hira will surely inspire and deepen your connection to your faith.

Walking around the surrounding mountain where Cave Hira resides, I thought about how miraculous a place like that would be, a place where the first revelation was received.

The tour

Our group assembled in the museum’s grand hall, adjacent to Jabal Noor, the mountain that houses cave hira, for a unique experience.

The tour guide welcomed us and led us through an immersive live cinema presentation, which vividly brought to life the stories of four revered prophets of Allah: Abraham, Moses, Jesus, and Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). This engaging show offered a concise yet captivating glimpse into the lives and legacies of these prophets of Allah, keeping us all engaged and intrigued.

Although it was self-explanatory, it was fantastic.

The museum’s innovative design and architecture are a marvel. Its rugged, rocky exterior gives way to a thoughtfully lit interior. Strategically placed lights illuminate almost every aspect of the walls, creating a captivating ambience that enhances the visitor’s experience and delight.

This deliberate design choice ensures that every nook and cranny is showcased to its fullest potential, making the museum a true treat for tourists and visitors alike.

Arrival at the Hira Cave

As the tour guide gestured for us to enter a seemingly ordinary room, a collective gasp of astonishment filled the air.

But this was no ordinary room – it was a meticulously crafted replica of the sacred cave within the mountain where Prophet Muhammad received his first revelation.

The room’s design and construction flawlessly captured the essence of the original cave. We eagerly poured into the space, cameras ready, capturing every moment and a snapshot of this unforgettable experience.

When we thought the tour had concluded, another breathtaking exhibit awaited us.

We gathered around a remarkable display showcasing the first compiled Quran, assembled during the reign of Usman bin Affan, the third Khalifa (leader of the Islamic community) following the passing of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The holy Quran is carefully framed and kept in the museum for historical reference.

As we stepped out of the museum, our gaze fell upon the majestic Jabal Noor, its winding road beckoning pilgrims and visitors alike to ascend the crafted stairs leading to the revered Cave of Hira.

Though the journey to the cave in Jabal Noor takes approximately three hours, we have already experienced the cave’s feel within the museum’s walls.

Standing at the mountain’s base, we couldn’t help but marvel at the surreal connection between the physical and replicated spaces. It was an experience that will forever be etched in our memories.

As we boarded our bus to return to our hotel, Darul Fahad, located in the Attaysir area of Mecca, one of our leads and a colleague, Kabir Yusuf, lightened the mood with a humorous remark.

He quipped that if he could fly, he wouldn’t bother soaring into the cave on Jabal Noor, having already experienced its splendour at the museum. Little did we know that this would be one of his final moments of levity.

Tragically, Mr Yusuf passed away just a day after returning from Hajj, exactly six days after visiting the revered Cave of Hira in Mecca. This unfortunate event is a stark reminder of the weight of our experiences and the importance of our spiritual journeys.

The experience was unforgettable, a vibrant tapestry of spiritual connection, bustling energy, and lasting memories that will forever be etched in our hearts.

