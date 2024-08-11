Miss South Africa host Bonang Matheba made a significant statement at the Saturday night finale by showcasing five stunning outfits by talented Nigerian designers.

Ms Matheba, who hosted the pageant for the fourth time, is one of South Africa’s most sought-after and highly influential entertainment personalities and has over 8.58 million combined social media followers.

It was an all-Nigerian glam squad that meticulously put together Ms Matheba’s entire look, showcasing their talent and creativity.

She was styled by a Nigerian stylist, Dahmola, and rocked outfits by Veekee James, Somo by Somo, Sheye Oladejo, Mazelle Bridal and Emagine by Bukola.

Every look was a hit. Nigerians were elated about the decision, which they deemed a worthy ‘compensation’ or solidarity for Miss South Africa hopeful Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from the competition after becoming a central figure in South Africa’s xenophobia debate and discussions on national identity.

Before withdrawing from the pageant, Ms Adetshina, who was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique mother and is now a naturalised South African, advanced to the Top 30 and became a finalist in the Miss SA competition.

Complementing her outfits, Matheba’s makeup and hair were styled by South Africa’s THE DON HAIR and Nigerian Hair by Bukks. To crown it all off, a Nigerian photographer and videographer, The Lagos Paparazzi, documented the entire look.

Miss South Africa winner

Mia Le Roux, from the Western Cape, emerged as the 2024 Miss South Africa, a win that has inspired many and marked a significant moment in the pageant’s history.

On Saturday, she triumphed over nine other black models, showcasing the diversity and inclusivity of the competition, to win the highly coveted crown.

She was crowned on Saturday night at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Sasolburg in Free State but was raised in Oudshoorn in Western Cape, takes over the reins from Natasha Joubert.

READ ALSO: Miss Universe Nigeria extends invitation to Chidimma Adetshina

Ms Le Roux, who was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one, has also made history by being the first deaf winner in the competition’s 66-year history.

A descendant of the Dutch settlers in South Africa, Boers, who formed the minority white population, she will receive a cash prize of $53,371 (R1 million), a Mercedes-Benz car, and a luxury fully furnished apartment.

