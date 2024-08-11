The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant has made a historic decision by officially inviting Chidimma Adetshina to participate in the upcoming Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 competition. This unprecedented move marks a significant moment in the pageant’s history.

The Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 competition, organised by Silverbird Productions, is a platform where the winner represents Nigeria as the Miss Universe delegate.

The 73rd Miss Universe competition, in which the winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 will compete, will be held in Mexico in November.

Ugochi Mitchell Ihezue emerged as Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, while Sectra Okundaye, the first runner-up, was crowned Miss Supranational Nigeria 2023.

Ms Adestshina, 23, emerged as a central figure in South Africa’s xenophobia debate and discussions on national identity after advancing to the Top 30 and becoming a finalist in the Miss SA competition.

She received a wave of support and criticism, some even questioning her South African identity. This move led to her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa pageant, which Mia le Roux won on Saturday night.

She made a bold statement on Instagram, announcing her decision to step down from the Miss South Africa pageant. The announcement highlighted her concerns about the safety of her family.

Miss Universe Nigeria

This decision and announcement triggered many emotions, including an invitation by Miss Universe Nigeria, a reputable global brand. This invitation is significant as it not only acknowledges Chidimma’s courage but also opens a new chapter in the history of Miss Universe Nigeria.

Miss Universe Nigeria reached out to Chidimma via Instagram on Saturday, acknowledging her challenges and offering her support.

“We at Miss Universe Nigeria have closely followed the developments regarding your decision to bow out of the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. We acknowledge the circumstances surrounding your withdrawal and understand the challenges you may be facing. In light of these events, we want to extend our support and encouragement,” read the message signed by the National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, Guy Murray Bruce.

Miss Universe Nigeria expressed their belief that Ms Adetshina’s journey in pageantry is far from over, inviting her to represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant.

“As a Nigerian by heritage, we would like to formally invite you to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant. This is an opportunity to represent your father’s native land internationally, and we believe you would be an outstanding contender,” the invitation read.

The organisation emphasised that the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant celebrates Nigerian women’s strength, intelligence, and diversity. They encouraged her to consider this opportunity, highlighting that the legendary pageant is a platform for showcasing these remarkable qualities.

“Should you wish to participate, all you need to do is respond to this invitation, and we will be delighted to guide you through the next steps. We look forward to hearing from you and hope to see you continue your journey in pageantry with the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant,’’ they added.

Since its inception in 1983, Miss Universe Nigeria has never extended an invitation to anyone. This unprecedented move to invite Ms Adetshina sets a new standard and opens the door for similar events in the future.

As of press time, Ms Adetshina has not responded to the invitation.

