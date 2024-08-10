Before Big Brother Nigeria took over our screens, the nation was enthralled by different reality TV sensations, including the 2009 ‘Koko Mansion’ show. The show berthed three years after the first ever BBNaija.

This all-female eight-week reality show, created by Nigerian singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, known professionally as D’banj, left an indelible mark on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Being one of the first of its kind, “Koko Mansion” featured 12 young women competing for the title of “Kokolette,” a term coined by D’banj to describe a sophisticated, classy, and cultured lady.

These contestants lived together in a luxurious mansion for several weeks, facing various tasks and challenges designed to test their intelligence, charisma, and social skills.

It’s been 15 years since the show last aired, and this article takes us down memory lane on D’banj’s Koko Mansion 2009 reality show.

Koko Mansion

The Koko Mansion show was filled with intriguing moments, starting with D’banj’s opening statement, in which he shared his journey in showbiz and emphasised the indispensable role of women in achieving success.

He posed questions about what the ideal lady looks like, where to find her, and how she embodies beauty, talent, brains, and style: this was what the show was about.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Contestants joined the show by registering with N5,000 at any GTBank in Nigeria or the UK.

They faced various tasks and challenges designed to test their intelligence, charisma, and social skills, with weekly votes determining who stayed and who got evicted.

There were 12 ladies, including Victoria, Lilian, Elizabeth, Hilda, Shona, Rita, Rekana, Chioma, Chidi, and Bruno.

Mariam Anazodo presented the show, which aired exclusively on HITV.

D’banj revealed on Channels TV‘s “Your View” that he earned $1 million from the show.

Notable celebrities like Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, and Ikechukwu visited the mansion, adding to the excitement.

On 9 August 2009, after weeks of competition, Bolanle Okhiria, now based in the US, emerged as the winner, becoming the ultimate Kokolette.

Bolanle Okhiria

Bolanle Okhiria, a Lagos State University student, captured hearts in the Koko Mansion and ultimately clinched the win.

The finale was a nail-biting showdown between fan-favourite Rita and Bolanle. In the end, Bolanle won with 11,933 votes, while Rita secured second place with 10,473 votes. Shona came third with 2,292 votes, and Chidinma finished with 918 votes.

The exciting finale show featured comedian Julius Agwu and musical performances by D’Banj and the Mo Hits Crew. Bolanle walked away with a brand-new convertible car (though she couldn’t drive), N5 million, a Chris Aire diamond ring, and her moment of fame.

Since her victory, Bolanle has made significant strides in the entertainment industry, locally and internationally. She was a producer for the Ankara Festival in Los Angeles and a presenter on the “MTN Yhello Top Ten Countdown.”

Additionally, Bolanle has pursued acting, playing Zaza on the popular TV show “Tinsel,” and modelling.

Bolanle also added vlogging to her repertoire, offering freebies to her YouTube viewers this festive season.

Despite her many strides in the entertainment industry, Bolanle eventually faded from the spotlight. However, in 2018, she made headlines again by announcing her engagement to her white boyfriend, Anthony.

However, many contestants from “Koko Mansion” did not leverage the exposure the show offered to build successful careers, as expected.

Despite its success, “Koko Mansion” was not without controversy. Critics argued that the show perpetuated stereotypes and focused more on superficial qualities than substantive achievements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

