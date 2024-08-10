Ever wondered what Miracle Igbokwe has been doing since winning the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ edition six years ago?

Unlike his fellow housemates, Miracle has chosen a unique path, maintaining a low profile despite his celebrity status from the show and focusing on his aviation career.

Big Brother Naija has a knack for turning ordinary Nigerians into instant celebrities. For some, this fame is fleeting, while for others, it marks the start of a lasting career in the spotlight.

Since its inception, BBNaija has birthed numerous stars and influencers who have leveraged their time in the house to build successful careers. One such star is Miracle Igbokwe, the winner of the 2018 edition, also known as “Double Wahala.”

The “Double Wahala” season was one of the most dramatic in the history of BBNaija. With housemates like Cee C, Tobi, Alex, and Miracle, viewers were hooked on the intense dynamics and electrifying moments.

Miracle won BBNaija in 2018, taking home N45 million. This victory was just the start of his journey. However, unlike many expected, the 29-year-old from Imo State chose a completely different path from his fellow housemates.

It’s common for BBNaija housemates to dive into the entertainment industry. While the first winner, Katung Aduwak, went off the radar, others like Gideon Okeke and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu have significantly impacted.

While many BBNaija winners have pursued careers in music, acting, and modelling, Miracle’s choice to focus on his aviation career sets him apart, showcasing the diverse paths BBNaija alums can take.

From start to sky

Before entering the BBNaija house, Miracle had a clear ambition: to become a professional and commercial pilot. His dedication to this dream was unwavering. Many knew Miracle was in aviation school before the BBNaija show and returned to complete his training immediately after clinching the grand prize.

Winning the show provided him with the financial boost to pursue this dream. After his victory, Miracle stayed in Nigeria to fulfil his obligations to the BBNaija franchise before setting off to the United States to further his education in aviation.

In July 2018, Miracle proudly announced that he had obtained his Private Pilot and Flight Dispatcher licenses. This was a significant milestone in his career, marking the transition from reality TV star to aviation professional.

Miracle’s dedication to his aviation career didn’t wane. In June 2019, he disclosed that he had earned his instrument-rated pilot certification. This certification allowed him to fly aircraft in various weather conditions, a critical skill for any commercial pilot.

The achievements kept coming. By 2023, Miracle had passed his Flight Instructor exam, further solidifying his position in the aviation industry.

His relentless pursuit of excellence culminated in April 2024, when he completed his aviation training and earned full pilot certification from US aviation authorities.

Despite the allure of media appearances and endorsements, Miracle’s unwavering dedication to his aviation career is evident in his milestones and achievements.

He focused on his aviation career, sharing his milestones and achievements; although Miracle only sometimes posts on social media, he still makes out.

Now you know that Miracle Igbokwe, the winner of the 2018 BBNaija, is a pilot in America.

