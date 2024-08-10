A British-born Nigerian pilot, Lola Odujinrin, is embarking on a daring mission to achieve the smallest and lightest non-stop flight between London, England, and Kano, Nigeria, in an aircraft weighing less than 1000kg.

In a statement, Captain Lola describes his Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt as a “record-breaking 20-hour endurance flight from London to Nigeria with a first stop in Kano State inside the smallest and lightest aircraft ever.’’

While his record attempt is a first, the closest record to his attempt was set by Roberto Bisa (Italy); he set the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by ultralight aircraft, 25,804 km (16,033 miles) flying from Istrana, Treviso, Italy, to General Rodriguez, Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 1 to 29 August 2015.

With unwavering determination, Captain Lola is attempting to rewrite history for the second time.

On 29 March 2017, he completed his “One Man, One Plane” expedition. He landed at Washington Dulles International Airport, the same airport he had departed from in June 2016. In completing his journey, he became the first African and the ninth British pilot to fly around the world solo.

The expedition saw him fly from Washington to Canada via John F. Kennedy International Airport, then to Iceland, Scotland, England, Valencia, Malta, Egypt, Djibouti, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Thailand. It took him four weeks from Thailand to arrive in Darwin, Australia.

Guinness World Record Attempt

In his GWR attempt, Captain Lola says he has meticulously prepared his aircraft and underwent a weight loss journey of over 20kg to optimise the plane’s aerodynamic efficiency, showcasing his thoroughness and dedication.

He said: ‘‘It is Man vs. Machine vs. Nature: The success of this mission hinges on the perfect harmony between pilot, aircraft, and weather conditions’’.

Describing his attempt as more than a flight, he said a team of professional filmmakers would document the adventure.

‘‘The documentary will showcase the stops planned at significant locations in Nigeria, including Kano, the first state where a plane landed in Nigeria; Borno, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Owerri, Warri, Benin, Ogun State; Lagos and Abuja, the capital city where we will have the Minister of Aviation and his Excellency, the President of Nigeria receive us,’’ he said.

While adding that the historic feat will push the boundaries of aviation technology and demonstrate the boundless possibilities of human achievement, Captain Lola, as he is fondly called, said he plans to embark on a multi-state tour within Nigeria, starting with Kano State.

He said the choice of Kano as the first stop is because the first flight ever landed and recorded in Nigeria in 1925 was in the region.

