The first evicted Season 9 BBNaija housemates Damilola and Toyosi, known as Tami, have reacted to their premature eviction.

The duo were evicted from the BBNaija No Loose Guard show on Sunday after the housemates voted them out.

During an interview with PREMIUM TIMES On Wednesday, the pair opened up about their failed strategies to win and plans.

The Eviction

After the eviction, Dami, one-half of the pair, admitted that her character was the main reason for their departure. She believed they might still be there if she had performed better in the Big Brother house.

Dami said, “I mean, I wanted to believe that if I had acted better, if the whole kitchen issue hadn’t happened, like, if people hadn’t taken it offensively, we wouldn’t be out by now because she (Toyosi) was already starting to form some alliance with the girls and, you know, connection and everything. So yeah, that’s the primary reason.”

The graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic claimed that the housemates began treating her differently after Dami’s disputes, becoming more distant and cautious in her presence.

“After Dami’s altercation with some people, when they saw me, they started to keep quiet; they didn’t want to talk to me; they were just very, very careful around me and cautious of what to say. Or when I came, they would excuse themselves.

“So it was just like the transfer of aggression from her side to my side, and I understand because we’re a pair; they just took it out on me,” Toyosi revealed.

Tami mentioned in the interview that there were no hard feelings towards those who voted them out, acknowledging they would have done the same.

The 28-year-old said, “No bad blood. No bad blood. If they don’t have a problem with us, we don’t have a problem with anyone. We would still have kicked somebody out if we were in their shoes. Someone has to go.”

The Plan

One of the many reasons people go into the BBNaija show is to be famous and get opportunities.

However, leaving the show in just one week can be mentally and emotionally challenging.

In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Monday, Toyosi revealed her decision to temporarily separate from her roommate and long-time friend of seven years to process her thoughts, as she believes it’s healthier to do so apart.

When asked about Dami’s reaction to the 26-year-old decision, she mentioned that the space is necessary.

The Lagos State Polytechnic graduate said, “I think it is just right to give space when needed, so I wouldn’t say lowkey she blames me for it.”

Despite the tension, they both have their plans regarding careers and moving on. Dami, a nightlife promoter, plans to expand and partner with brands, while Toyosi intends to return to her beauty business and venture into something new.

They said, “As you all know, I’m in the nightlife space; I’m a nightlife promoter, I mean, club promotion and all that, so I’m hoping for it to go bigger, to be in a bigger space and, you know, collaborate and partner with a lot of clubs, a lot of nightlife outfits, and hospitality and entertainment in general, to go deep in.

“I am also a professional chef, looking to return to school and improve my culinary skills. Then, in the future, you know, I will be a restaurateur, and I’m looking at a presentation right now. So yeah, we get to use this platform and this opportunity to bring them to life.

“And for me (Toyosi), I’m going to go back to my beauty business, have my beauty product line and salon, and then go back into the beauty industry. I will also go into movie productions and filmmaking.” She added.

Failed Strategy

Like most housemates in the show, team Tami went into the house with a planned strategy to help them win, but it did not work.

The team revealed their intention to showcase authentic friendships and devised a plan to alternate between playing the more challenging and agreeable roles.

They said, “So, going into the house, we wanted to show our genuine friendship and bond. We wanted to showcase that, and there’s this thing that, you know, people tend to think that female friendship does not have genuineness. So, the plan was to go there and show the world we have a genuine friendship and communicate well.

“And also, aside from that, there was this thing we came up with: bad cop, good cop. You know, I could be the bad cop today, she’s the excellent cop today, and tomorrow, she could be the bad cop, and I’m the good cop. So, that was what we wanted to do initially. We didn’t have time to do that, and here we are.” they added.

The team further acknowledged that their strategy faltered due to delayed engagement in the BBNaija house.

They said, “We should be out there faster. I think that was the thing that we would have done differently—just to be out there quicker. Be more active because we were laid back for the past few days. If we were given another chance, we would, you know, get right at it. That is just to be active.”

