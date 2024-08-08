Commercial sex workers in Kano State have appealed to organisers of the nationwide hunger protests to engage the Federal Government in dialogue.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the protests had crippled social-economic activities, leaving them without customers and struggling to survive.

Monica James, who operates on France Road, said dialogue was the only option to address the protesters’ grievances.

“I have not eaten for two days because of the curfew; our customers are nowhere to be found,” she said.

She urged the organisers to shelve their protests and negotiate with the government to end the demonstrations.

Deborah Iliya, a sex worker on Yoruba Road, who echoed James’ sentiments, described the situation as horrible, as she has not been able to find customers.

Hannatu Ibrahim, Weather Head area, also called for an end to the protests, joining the growing calls for a return to normalcy.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Caroline James, a sex worker operating from a brothel on Enugu Street in Sabon Gari, said the infiltration of hoodlums and subsequent violence “spoilt our business.”

She said she had booked clients willing to pay between N30,000 and N40,000, but they could not keep their appointments due to the tension and curfew.

A sex worker, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that some of her colleagues were forced to share rooms due to the lack of customers during the protest.

She appealed to the authorities to relax the curfew, stating that it severely impacted their business ability.

A bar attendant, Moses John, told NAN that the curfew had severely impacted business activities in Sabon Gari, with hotels and bars hardly selling due to customers’ absence.

Kenneth John, a dealer in Esi Ewu ( goat head) on Aitken Road, told NAN that the curfew had negatively impacted business activities in Sabon Gari, lamenting that he had lost several goats due to lack of power supply.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

