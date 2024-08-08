Area Mama of Abuja, a well-known crossdresser and Tiktoker in the Federal Capital Territory, was killed by yet-to-be-identified individuals on Thursday morning.

Netizens shared on social media his lifeless body covered in bruises sustained from what seems to be an alleged beating.

His fans and followers have flooded social media with tributes and expressions of grief.

Confirming the tragic news to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday afternoon, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, in a statement, assured the public that the police received information about the incident early on Thursday and responded promptly.

She said a team of detectives were dispatched to the scene and found the crossdresser lying motionless.

Her statement read: “In response to a distress call received by the Command Control Room on 08/08/2024 at about 07:40 AM, that an unidentified lady was seen lying motionless along Katampe – Mabushi expressway, a team of detectives were immediately dispatched to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the individual was a man fully dressed in female clothing with no means of identification on him.

“He was immediately taken to Maitama District Hospital, where Doctors on duty confirmed him dead. The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has promptly ordered a thorough and discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Updates on this matter will be communicated in due course.”

Area Mama

This newspaper checked the crossdresser’s Instagram page, which revealed his last post was on Wednesday.

The post documented his preparations to meet his boyfriend (name unknown). In the video, Abuja Area Mama was seen applying perfume and making final adjustments to his outfit.

He captioned the video, “Getting ready to go and see my boyfriend last.”

In September 2023, the crossdresser, on a viral video, claimed he was stabbed by an unidentified guy, who he alleged was a threat to his life.

Before his death, Abuja Area Mama identified himself as Ifeanyi on the Living in Abuja podcast in March and revealed more about his life.

The 33-year-old revealed he was born and brought up in Gwagwa, a community in Abuja, but turned gay at ten years old as a means of survival.

Late Abuja Area Mama described his TikTok content as a reflection of his life, intended to educate his followers.

The late crossdresser, who admitted the risky nature of his work, expressed a desire to change his path, embrace Christianity and marry a fellow man.

“If I see any man with money and ask me to marry him, I’ll marry. Currently, I’m not in any serious relationship. Those I was dating in 2023 were not financially cheerful towards me; I stopped being in a relationship with them.

“If I didn’t retire from being gay this year, it means I have not seen a good man who wants to marry me. So I’m thinking of doing surgery on my muscles, do my breast but not BBL because I want my body to be soft”, he told Living in Abuja podcast host Deka George.

He also revealed he had near-death experiences with ritual killers in Lagos and Abuja.

Late Abuja Area Mama, who said he had been intimate with various individuals, including businessmen, celebrities, and politicians, said he wouldn’t have taken to prostitution if his parents had provided and cared for him.

