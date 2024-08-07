14-year-old Nigerian art sensation Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke (Kanye) is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Art Canvas, measuring 10,000 square feet.

Kanye’s project, titled ‘Impossibility is a Myth ‘, is a unique endeavour. It not only aims to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Art Canvas, surpassing the current record of 9,652 square meters set by an artist in Qatar but also seeks to raise funds for The Zeebah Foundation’s state-of-the-art autism resource centre in Abuja, Nigeria. Moreover, it is a platform to promote autism awareness, inclusion, and acceptance through art.

Kanye, a student at The Zeebah Foundation and fellow of the Society of Nigerian Artists, is not just attempting to set a record. He’s breaking barriers.

As the youngest person to try the Largest Art Canvas record and the first individual on the autism spectrum in this category, his remarkable talent has garnered international recognition. He has received numerous awards, and his exhibitions have been celebrated worldwide.

The project (the first stroke of the paintbrush) launches on 29 August, coinciding with The Zeebah Foundation’s fifth anniversary.

The Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded in 2019, supports autistic children, their families, and caretakers. It aims to build a state-of-the-art resource centre in Abuja.

His managers say Kanye’s project is not just about setting a record. It’s about making a difference.

The project’s objectives include raising funds for the new, bigger and state-of-the-art Zeebah Foundation’s Autism Resource Centre, promoting autism awareness, inclusion and acceptance through art, and showcasing Kanye’s exceptional talent. It’s a journey that inspires and invites others to join in creating a welcoming space for children with autism in Nigeria and beyond.

‘‘Join Kanye in his remarkable journey and support his mission to create a welcoming space for children with autism in Nigeria and beyond by donating and partnering with us,’’ they added in a statement on Tuesday.

