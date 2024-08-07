Hollywood star Wesley Snipes has astounded the world by breaking two Guinness World Records after his unexpected and thrilling cameo as Blade in “Deadpool & Wolverine’’ a 2024 American superhero comedy film based on Marvel Comics released on 26 July worldwide.

Wesley Snipes’ return as the half-vampire in the superhero threequel, a staggering 25 years and 340 days after he first played the character in 1998’s Blade, has secured him the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character.

This unexpected comeback has surpassed his co-star Hugh Jackman, whose first appearance as Wolverine came 24 years ago in 2000’s X-Men, and has left fans and critics alike in awe.

This record is a testament to Snipes’ enduring connection with the Blade character and his fans.

Snipes’ surprise cameo also earned him another Guinness World Record: the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films.

Snipe’s return to the character, 19 years and 231 days after his last portrayal in the 2004 film Blade: Trinity, surpasses Alfred Molina’s 17-year gap between playing Doc Ock in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Snipes’ Blade was among the many cameos in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” a star-studded movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Jackman.

In the movie, the vampire hunter joins forces with the title characters, Elektra (Jennifer Garner), X-23 (Dafne Keen), and Gambit (Channing Tatum), to battle Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her mutant minions. The film, with its unique blend of action, humour, and fan-favorite characters from the Marvel universe, is sure to entertain.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” has already made a significant mark at the box office. The film’s opening weekend earnings of $205 million rank it as the eighth-best debut of all time, setting the record for the biggest R-rated opening weekend ever.

Surpassing Disney’s Pixar sequel “Inside Out 2” ($155 million debut), ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has by far the most significant start of 2024. It currently stands as the second-highest-grossing domestic release of the year, a testament to its immense popularity and success.

Snipes, who first visited Nigeria in 1986 to research a theatre project involving Woke Soyinka and traced his ancestry to Nigeria (Igbo), was bestowed with the traditional title of the Ikemba of Mbaukwu in Anambra State during a four-day visit in 2005.

One of his recent movie appearances was in the sequel to the 1988 romantic comedy classic, “Coming To America 2, ” which was released in March 2021 and starred Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and Nigerian music star Davido.

