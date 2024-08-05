Nneamaka and Chinne (Ndi Nne) have emerged as the second Head of House (HOH) winners in the Big Brother Naija Season 9 show.
This week’s and last week’s HOH challenge was conducted using a ballot system in which housemates voted for their preferred pair.
On Monday, the remaining 26 housemates participated in a ballot game and chose the Ndi Nne pair as the new HOH for the week.
This time, the HOH position does not come with immunity, but the winners get to stay in the HOH Condo and select a duo to join them. The Ndi Nne pair chose the married couple Doublekay to be their guests.
The duo appears to be leading, having won the first custodian challenge, which granted them immunity from eviction.
Consequently, they were given the authority to save one pair during the recent eviction and chose to save the Radicals.
The Mbadiwe twins were the first to win the HOH and lead in the Big Brother house this season.
Mbadiwe twins get immunity
After winning the Immunity Challenge on Monday, the Mbadiwe twins (Ocee and Ozee) are now assured of another week in the Big Brother house.
Having won the Head of House election last week, the duo are now safe from possible nominations and eviction for the week.
Also safe for the week is the Streeze pair, who won the Custodian game on Sunday.
READ ALSO:BBNaija: Team Streeze wins second Custodian Challenge, get immunity
Earlier Monday, the Ndi NNe pair was elected Head of House for week two but will not enjoy immunity.
Other housemates are up for possible eviction; at least one pair will be evicted from the show next Sunday.
Initially, the show started with 14 pairs of 28 housemates, but now only 13 remain, all competing for the N100 million prize.
