Nneamaka and Chinne (Ndi Nne) have emerged as the second Head of House (HOH) winners in the Big Brother Naija Season 9 show.

This week’s and last week’s HOH challenge was conducted using a ballot system in which housemates voted for their preferred pair.

On Monday, the remaining 26 housemates participated in a ballot game and chose the Ndi Nne pair as the new HOH for the week.

This time, the HOH position does not come with immunity, but the winners get to stay in the HOH Condo and select a duo to join them. The Ndi Nne pair chose the married couple Doublekay to be their guests.

The duo appears to be leading, having won the first custodian challenge, which granted them immunity from eviction.

Consequently, they were given the authority to save one pair during the recent eviction and chose to save the Radicals.

The Mbadiwe twins were the first to win the HOH and lead in the Big Brother house this season.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mbadiwe twins get immunity

After winning the Immunity Challenge on Monday, the Mbadiwe twins (Ocee and Ozee) are now assured of another week in the Big Brother house.

Having won the Head of House election last week, the duo are now safe from possible nominations and eviction for the week.

Also safe for the week is the Streeze pair, who won the Custodian game on Sunday.

Earlier Monday, the Ndi NNe pair was elected Head of House for week two but will not enjoy immunity.

Other housemates are up for possible eviction; at least one pair will be evicted from the show next Sunday.

Initially, the show started with 14 pairs of 28 housemates, but now only 13 remain, all competing for the N100 million prize.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

