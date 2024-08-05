Criticism of Chidimma Adetshina, a 2024 Miss South Africa pageant finalist, over her eligibility to contest for the pageant due to her Nigerian heritage does not seem to be waning, as further evidence (her marriage video), allegedly violating the competition guidelines, surfaced online.

Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique mother, who is now a naturalised South African.

According to the South African Citizenship Act, an individual automatically qualifies for citizenship if they are born in South Africa, if at least one of their parents is a South African citizen, or if a South African permanent residency permit holder or a South African citizen adopts them.

This Act provides the legal basis for Ms Adetshina’s South African citizenship as she is a dual citizen of South Africa and Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the controversy surrounding Ms Adetshina’s eligibility to contest for Miss South Africa, scheduled for 10 August at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, began shortly after she entered the beauty pageant.

The 23-year-old became the frontline of the country’s xenophobia debate and national identity after she advanced to the Top 30 Miss SA and then finalist of the competition.

Wedding video

However, the criticisms became more intense on Monday as South Africans dug out the video that delved deeper into Ms Adetshina’s marital and private life.

A popular news and entertainment blog, MDNnews, published her traditional Nigerian wedding video on X on Monday. This video, which features Ms Adetshina and her husband (name undisclosed) dancing to music in traditional Nigerian attire, has sparked controversy due to the perception that a married, divorced woman or a nursing mother is not eligible to contest for Miss South Africa.

The 24-second clip also captured attendees showering Ms Adetshina and her husband with money, further fueling the debate about her eligibility for the Miss SA pageant.

The criticism of the wedding video was that a married, divorced woman or a nursing mother is not eligible to contest for Miss South Africa.

Furthermore, the guidelines provided by the Miss South Africa organisation website revealed that being married, divorced, or a mother does not disqualify contestants from entering the Miss South Africa pageant.

Divorce

In an interview with Sowetan SMa (a quarterly fun and lifestyle magazine), the 23-year-old revealed that she was once married but divorced in February 2024.

The netball player and Law student at Varsity College, Sandton, South Africa, said she divorced her husband because of his ideology of an African married woman.

“I got divorced in February. We were not compatible because he had this ideology of what an African married woman is. I didn’t want to be in a position where I couldn’t go out, but I had to clean and cook… that was just not for me because, as a society, we are way past that phase. My parents have been very supportive, and although my marriage robbed me of enjoying the beauty of pregnancy and being a wife – overall, it brings me joy that I get to take new steps with my son.

“I didn’t think I’d be a mom at my age as he was conceived out of wedlock, but I’m glad to have him. At the beginning of the year, I was so depressed and worried about how life would turn out for me, but getting this far in the competition made me believe there was more in store for me”, she said.

Minister speaks

Reacting to the xenophobic attacks and criticism, South Africa’s Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie, urged Ms Adetshina to prove her nationality.

In an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) last week, McKenzie asked Ms Adetshina to produce documents proving her South African citizenship.

Mr McKenzie, the President of South Africa’s anti-immigrant political party, Patriotic Alliance, who led a crusade against “illegal foreigners” in the country, including Nigerians, in January 2022, said, “Why can’t she just produce (documents) and say she’s South African? Beautiful South African young ladies might be robbed of this opportunity.”

Eligibility

Despite several criticisms and calls for her disqualification, the Miss South Africa organisation’s website maintains stringent citizenship and ethical conduct criteria. Surprisingly, the body has supported the model.

They stated that citizenship, regardless of origin, is the primary requirement. It correlates with the revised South African Citizenship Act, which acknowledges birth, descent, and naturalisation as valid routes to citizenship.

In a statement to The South African newspapers, the organisation confirmed that Ms Adetshina met all the requirements to participate in the pageant.

The statement read, “All documentation provided by the entrants is screened and vetted. Chidimma is a South African citizen and has met all the requirements to participate in the Miss South Africa competition. Her mother is South African (Zulu), and her father is Nigerian.”

The Miss South Africa 2024 competition winner will succeed Natasha Joubert of Gauteng, the 2023 titleholder, and represent South Africa at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico.

