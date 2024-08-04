Fans and colleagues of the famous Yoruba vlogger and entrepreneur Afobaje, who died on Saturday after collapsing at Ikeja Cement in Lagos while playing football, have mourned him on social media.

The cause of his death is unknown as of the time of this report.

Afobaje, whose real name was unknown, was known for his unique way of promoting Yoruba culture and took great pride in doing his voiceovers in Yoruba in his vlogs. The deceased also had a remarkable talent for turning everyday moments into engaging stories, a skill that made him famous online and earned the appreciation of his audience.

The sad news of his demise has sparked a wave of grief on social media, with Nigerians from all walks of life sharing their condolences and reflecting on his significant impact.

Nigerian blogger @naijashimadun_ shared their last conversation on Instagram on the eve of his death.

In the chat, Afobaje had sent the blogger some money and expressed his worry about the situation at home amid the protests against poor governance. These protests, which had been ongoing for several days, responded to the perceived lack of accountability and transparency in the government and the resulting economic hardships many Nigerians face.

He wrote, “This was my chat with him yesterday. He was so concerned about the people at home for two days due to the protest with no food to eat. Even though I told him we could postpone the giveaway, he said no and still sent money from the limited resources on hand. I’m happy he brought joy to many faces yesterday, not knowing he only had a few more hours on earth.”

More Tributes

Afobaje was loved across all social media platforms, and his fans leveraged them to pay tribute to the deceased.

A fan, Adetola Olivet, via X, acknowledged Afobaje as his indirect motivation and urged people to enjoy life while it lasts.

He said, “This guy was my indirect motivation. I always promised to beat poverty because his personality, charisma, and lifestyle resonated with mine. I haven’t felt this sad about someone’s death. Just enjoy life while it lasts. Nothing we bring, nothing we go carry go.”

Pooja expressed grief via X, saying he gets inspiration from Afobaje for his travels.

He wrote, “Sadly, Afobaje has passed away. He was that page from which I always get inspiration for my travels.”

Another fan on X questioned the struggles of life following the death of the vlogger.

He said, “What’s the stress of life? Someone will struggle to make it in life, and life and death will just come. Afobaje had everything he wanted in life, but now death came for him. So what’s the essence of the struggles? Rest in peace, Afobaje.”

Many Afobaje fans are still in disbelief about the news of his death, just like Alfa M,ilo, who, via X, expressed his shock, saying, “Nothing pains me today more than the death of Afobaje. I was starting to love his content on TikTok. I don’t want to believe he is dead. Someone tell me he faked it.”

Ella, via x, advised people to go for regular medical check-ups.

Check out more tributes below

Afobaje’s death is so shocking!! May we not die when our lights start to shine 😔🕊️ — Gazzy👑 (@gazzzzyyyy) August 3, 2024

First time we met was 2021 on our birthday. You've always been a nice person.

Death is just so final.

