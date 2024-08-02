Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, says the ministry has unveiled the Creative Leap Accelerator Programme (CLAP), an initiative to drive economic growth, foster innovation and empower creative talents in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Ms Musawa, CLAP is an ambitious plan to position Nigeria as a global leader in the art, culture, and creative sectors.

The minister said the programme will contribute $100 billion to Nigeria’s GDP by 2030.

She said capacity building, incubation, and collaborations were critical steps towards realising the programme’s objectives.

“CLAP is designed to foster an environment where talent can thrive, ideas can flourish, and new industries can emerge through comprehensive training, among other things. We are committed to providing comprehensive training, mentorship, and resources to our creatives, ensuring they have the skills and expertise to succeed in the global market.

“CLAP’s goals and objectives are threefold: capacity building, incubation and innovation, and partnerships; establishing creative clusters and centres of excellence as incubators for new ideas and enterprises.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

She said, “Strategic partnerships with renowned organisations such as Afrexim Bank, Google, and others will provide our creatives with a wide array of resources, expertise, and opportunities.”

Ms Musawa said the programme would be driven in synergy with the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship project to ensure a unified approach to empowering Nigerian youth.

According to her, the hybrid management model will allow the country to effectively address local challenges and harness the unique cultural strengths of each region.

She added that legislation and policy frameworks were crucial to CLAP’s success. The ministry has kicked off the Intellectual Property Policy work to protect the works of creatives across the country.

“Data mapping is also central to CLAP’s strategy, with the Origins Initiative providing a comprehensive platform for collecting, storing, and analysing data related to Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries,” she said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

