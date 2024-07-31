The release date of controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months imprisonment, has been revealed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in April that Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky for Naira abuse.

The judge, who sentenced the cross-dresser without an option of fine, said his sentence would serve as a lesson for others abusing the Naira.

His jail term began on 24 March, coinciding with the day of his arrest.

In its Wednesday report, Punch newspaper said an impeccable prison source and Bobrisky’s lawyer, Ayo Olumofin, confirmed his impending release from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Punch quoted the prison source as saying “Bobrisky will be released on Monday, 5 August .”

Furthermore, the paper stated that Mr Olumofin, who appeared in court for Bobrisky said, “Yes, it’s about that time for him to be released. There is nothing specific that would be done during his release. I might not go. I’m engaged outside Lagos. Maybe other lawyers will go. As I told you, I am not his original lawyer. I just did allocution for him.”

Lagos NCS speaks

In a phone interview with this newspaper on Wednesday evening, Rotimi Oladokun, spokesperson for the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), said he could not confirm the cross-dresser’s impending release.

Mr Oladokun stated that the Correctional Service’s policy prohibits disclosing an inmate’s release date.

He said: “Due to privacy reasons I can’t confirm what you see in reports. We have privacy regarding persons custody, so I cannot confirm or deny that. So you can call the National PRO to confirm that. I’m giving you a response, but it’s your right to ask. If I have the National PRO contact I’ll send it to you, but as the Lagos State spokesperson, I have told you, because of reasons, I cannot confirm or deny the date of release of an inmate.

“They are privileged information to the inmate and to his family. It’s not because it’s the particular inmate you mentioned, it’s just general policy. So, it’s left for him if he has invited his family or members that want to do a party for him, if and when he’s released, that’s a different thing. So, from the service, we cannot comment on that. That is just it.”

Appeal

This newspaper reported on 22 April that Bobrisky filed a notice of appeal to challenge the six-month sentence imposed on him by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The crossdresser in the appeal filed by his counsel, Bimbo Kusanu, prayed the court to set aside the sentence and replace it with an option of a N50,000 fine for each count.

Bobrisky’s counsel stated in the notice of appeal that the trial court imposed the sentence on his client, who had no prior criminal convictions.

He added that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) provided for the imposition of a lesser sentence.

Background

On 5 April, the EFCC arraigned the crossdresser on six counts on money laundering and other related offences and he was convicted.

However, during the hearing, Justice Awogboro dismissed counts five and six, related to money laundering, leaving counts one to four.

Bobrisky’s case was similar to actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was convicted for spraying and trampling on new Naira notes at a Lagos wedding.

A video clip showing Ms Omoseyin spraying new Naira notes at a Lekki wedding on 28 January 2023, went viral, leading to her arrest on 1 February 2023.

Ms Omoseyin was sentenced to six months in prison or a N300,000 fine by Judge Chukwujekwu Aneke on 2 February.

