Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, the children of iconic singer Onyeka Onwenu, known as Elegant Stallion, have revealed more details about their mother’s death.

Abraham is a contemporary artist who draws inspiration from minimalist compositions and culturally blended images, while Tijani is a designer, developer, and photographer.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Onyeka, a journalist, activist, and social commentator, died on Tuesday at the age of 72.

She was pronounced dead at Reddington Hospital after collapsing during a performance at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okolie, CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

The children, in a statement titled ‘Our mother has passed on’, obtained by this newspaper on Wednesday, revealed that doctors made every effort to save their mother’s life.

The statement partly read: “It is with heavy hearts that I and my brother wish to announce the passing of our mother, the much loved Onyeka Onwenu. She passed away last night, Tuesday, July 30 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria. She was rushed to the hospital after an amazing last performance, where doctors made every effort to save her life; sadly, she passed.

“Onyeka Onwenu was a National treasure! She is an icon and legend who inspired multiple generations of Nigerians and people worldwide with her music, acting, philanthropy and humanitarian efforts. She is greatly loved and missed.”

Gratitude

The children expressed their gratitude to those with her in her final moments and to the general public for their concern and support.

“Specifically, we are deeply grateful to Peter Obi, Mr and Mrs John Momoh and Mr and Mrs Okonkwo, as well as Messrs Ajayi and Mr Okpara, all of whom were with her during her last moments. Governor Alex Otti joined to condole us soon after her passage. We are also appreciative of Reddington Hospital and all their staff for their efforts.

“As we take the time to make the necessary plans, we would like you all to take the time to remember her life, the contributions she made and the impact she made on so many lives, including ours”, the statement added.

Her family had yet to announce her burial date at press time.

President Bola Tinubu and other prominent individuals have extended their condolences to Onyeka’s family.

In a statement released Wednesday by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Mr Tinubu expressed his condolences to the singer’s friends and colleagues.

According to him, Onyeka’s legacy lives on through her timeless masterpieces.

Background

Born in 1952 in Anambra State, she began her recording career in 1981 while working for the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and released her debut album ‘Endless Life’ that same year.

She produced BBC/NTA Nigeria’s iconic 1984 documentary on corruption, ‘A Squandering of Riches’.

Throughout her life, she wrote and sang about various issues, including HIV/AIDS, peace, mutual coexistence, women’s rights, and the plight of children.

She made her acting debut in the film ‘Nightmare’, portraying Joke, a childless woman who adopts an abandoned baby. She went on to appear in numerous movies before her death.

In 2000, Onyeka took a stand against her former employer, NTA, for using her song ‘Iyogogo’ in station idents without permission or royalty payments.

She was a former chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and later became Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016.

In 2011, she was awarded the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

