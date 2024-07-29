The highly anticipated ninth season of Big Brother Naija debuted on Sunday. There are 14 distinct duos with different dynamics and 28 housemates in the race to earn the N100 million grand prize.

Tagged BBNaija No Loose Guard, the live premiere show saw performances from top Nigerian artistes like Niniola. Ebuka introduced viewers to the new housemates, ready to take us on a 71-day journey of pure entertainment and drama.

For ten weeks, these housemates will be vying for the ultimate title of BBNaija No Loose Guard winner. The show officially begins with the Custodian Challenge.

Meet the BBNaija duos competing this season:

The Zinwe Pair: Chinwe Elibe and Zion Ogiefa

Chinwe Elibe, 30, from Imo State, is a vibrant personality who loves dancing, playing games, partying, shopping, travelling, fashion and beauty, and making money. She enters the house with her romantic partner, Zion Ogiefa, bringing a unique energy to the show.

Zion Ogiefa, 27, from Edo State, is all set to make his mark in the BBNaija house. The Trinity University of Asia graduate loves playing sports, working out, partying, hanging with guys, fashion, and modelling. With his romantic partner, Chinwe Elibe, Zion is ready for an unforgettable experience. They are in a five-month relationship and have been fans of the show since their teenage years.

Radicals Pair – Femi David and Michky

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Meet Femi David, a 29-year-old dynamo from Delta/Warri, who is ready to light up the Big Brother Naija house. A graduate of the University of Abuja, Femi’s interests range from dancing and hiking to football, video games, and content creation. Follow his journey as he showcases his vibrant personality and strategic gameplay. Femi enters the house with his dance partner, Michky.

The other part of the pair is Michky the Great, a 24-year-old dancing sensation from Edo State. A graduate of the University of Calabar, Michky combines his passion for dancing with a dedication to fitness. His social media pages are a total of energetic and inspiring content. With his dance partner, Femi David, Michky is set to bring unmatched rhythm and excitement to the BBNaija house.

Interestingly, they are gym ‘bros’ who take pride in the fact that they are virgins.

The Floruish Pair – Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan

Flora Chiedo, 26, from Imo State, is set to bring her vibrant personality to the Big Brother Naija house. A Knutsford University, Ghana graduate, Flora loves partying, listening to music, and eating. She enters the house with her friend of 10 years, Ruth Akpan, showcasing the diversity of the housemates.

Ruth Akpan, 32, from Akwa Ibom State, is ready to showcase her diverse interests in the BBNaija house. A graduate of Knutsford University, Ghana, Ruth enjoys cooking, playing pool, and travelling. She and her long-time friend Flora Chiedo are excited to bring their dynamics to the BBNaija stage.

These friends, who have shared a decade-long friendship, are ready to make their mark on the BBNaija house, bringing a mix of fun, culinary skills, and travel stories.

The Aces Pair: Joseph Bassey Christopher and Samuel Osuji

Joseph Bassey Christopher, 24, from Akwa Ibom, is set to charm the Big Brother Naija house. Joseph, a student at Mountain Top University, has interests that include hosting, running, public speaking, and designing clothes. Joseph enters the house with his colleague Samuel Osuji.

On the other hand, Samuel Osuji, 23, from Imo State, is ready to showcase his talents in the BBNaija house. A student at Babcock University, Samuel loves American football, boxing, basketball, drawing, and dancing. Together with his colleague Joseph Bassey Christopher, Samuel is prepared for the ultimate challenge. They’ve been friends for a year. They plan to be unpredictable.

The Shatoria Pair: Victoria Onyenwere Uchechi and Shaun Okojie

Victoria Onyenwere Uchechi, 25, from Imo State, is ready to take on the Big Brother Naija challenge. A National Open University student, Victoria loves travelling, going to the gym, and enjoying good food. Entering the house with her friend of three years, Shaun Okojie, Victoria is set to make waves.

Shaun Okojie, 28, from Edo State, is here to bring the party to the BBNaija house. A graduate of Bedfordshire University, Shaun enjoys sports, partying, and working out. With his friend Victoria by his side, Shaun is geared up for an exciting season.

The Wanni X Handi Pair: Handi Danbaki and Wanni Danbaki

Meet Handi Danbaki, a 24-year-old DJ and dancer from Kaduna. A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Handi is all set to groove his way through the BBNaija house. Handi enters the house with his twin sister, Wanni Danbaki.

Wanni Danbaki, 27, from Kaduna, is bringing dance moves and charisma to the BBNaija house. An Ahmadu Bello University graduate, Wanni loves dancing and meeting new people. Together with her Identical twin, Handi, Wanni is ready to make a significant impact.

The Ndinne Pair: Precious Chinne Nwafor and Mary Nneamaka Nwafor

Precious Chinne Nwafor, 31, from Anambra State, is here to showcase her diverse interests in picnicking, cooking, and acting. A graduate of Anambra State University, Precious enters the BBNaija house with her niece, Mary Nneamaka Nwafor.

Mary Nneamaka Nwafor, 22, from Anambra State, is ready to bring her intellectual and athletic skills to the BBNaija house. A student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Mary enjoys reading, researching, and playing basketball. Entering the house with her aunt Precious, Mary is set for an unforgettable experience.

The Tami Pair: Damilola Eniola Ojo and Oluwatoyosi Precious Bakare

Damilola Eniola Ojo, 28, from Osun State, is here to spice up the BBNaija house. A graduate of Lagos State Polytechnic, Damilola enjoys partying, watching movies, listening to music, cooking, and trying new things. Damilola enters the house with his friend Oluwatoyosi Precious Bakare.

Oluwatoyosi Precious Bakare, 26, from Osun State, is ready to bring her creativity to the BBNaija house. A graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Oluwatoyosi loves movies, music, and painting. With her friend Damilola, Oluwatoyosi is set to create memorable moments.

The Mbadiwe Pair: Oseloka Ocee Mbadiwe and Ozuomba Ozee Mbadiwe

Oseloka Ocee Mbadiwe, 37, from Imo State, is bringing his athleticism and social skills to the BBNaija house. A graduate of the University of Hertfordshire and the Nigerian Law School, Oseloka enjoys working out, football, socialising, and entertaining. Oseloka enters the house with his brother Ozuomba Ozee Mbadiwe.

Ozuomba Ozee Mbadiwe, 34, from Imo State, is ready to complement his brother Oseloka in the BBNaija house. As a graduate of the University of Bradford and the Nigerian Law School, Ozuomba’s interests include working out, playing football, socialising, and entertaining. Together, the Mbadiwe brothers are set to bring their unique dynamics to the BBNaija house.

The Beta Pair: Tunji Adeniji Soji and Benjamin Eseoghene Olufemi

Meet Tunji Adeniji Soji, a 34-year-old from Ogun State, ready to light up the Big Brother Naija house. A graduate of Olabode Onabanjo University, Tunji’s interests include running and reading. Tunji enters the house with his friend Benjamin Eseoghene Olufemi, whom he met on social media.

Introducing Benjamin Eseoghene Olufemi, a 29-year-old from Ekiti/Delta State. A graduate of Afe Babalola University, Benjamin enjoys partying. Meeting on social media due to their shared interest in BBN, Tunji and Benjamin are set to bring their dynamics to the BBNaija house.

The Nelita Pair: Nelly Mbonu and Anita Ukah

Nelly Mbonu, 29, from Abia State, is here to bring her vibrant personality to the BBNaija house. A graduate of ISCG University in Benin Republic, Nelly loves cooking, dancing, travelling, and meeting new people.

Anita Ukah, 28, from Imo State, is ready to showcase her talents in the BBNaija house. A graduate of Igbinedion University and the University of Chester, UK, Anita enjoys dancing, health care, and travelling.

The Double Kay Pair: Kingsley Sule and Kassia Sule

Kingsley Sule, 33, from Delta State, is ready to bring his fun-loving spirit to the BBNaija house. A graduate of Delta University, Kingsley enjoys music, movies, and anything fun. Entering the house with his wife, Kassia Sule, Kingsley is set to navigate the challenges of BBNaija as a newlywed.

Kassia Sule, 30, from Delta State, is ready to join her husband, Kingsley, in the BBNaija house. A graduate of Delta State Polytechnic, Kassia’s interests include movies. Kingsley and Kassia, who got married this February, are ready to take on the BBNaija adventure as a married couple.

The duo, who met each other 11 years ago, will hide their marital status in the house.

The Streeze Pair: Ogunyemi Oluwatobi Feyishola, aka Toby Forge, and Mayowa Adewumi

Toby Forge, a 27-year-old from Ondo State, is ready to dazzle. A graduate of the University of Lagos (Unilag), Toby loves dancing, food, basketball, and movies. Toby enters the house with his close friend of three years, Mayowa Adewumi.

Mayowa Adewumi, 25, from Oyo State, is ready to bring his energy to the Big Brother Naija house. As a graduate of Caleb University, Mayowa’s interests include watching movies, travelling, working out, and creating content. With his close friend Toby Forge by his side, Mayowa is poised for an unforgettable experience.

The Chekas Pair: Onyeka Chigbo and Chizoba Chigbo

Onyeka Chigbo, 28, from Anambra State, is ready to bring her energy to the BBNaija house. A graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Onyeka’s interests include dancing, swimming, yoga, and acting.

Chizoba Chigbo, 31, from Anambra State, is bringing her love for reading, listening to music, hiking, and cooking to the BBNaija house. A graduate of Imo State University, Chizoba is set to create memorable moments with her sister Onyeka.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

